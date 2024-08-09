Stampeders vs. Argonauts Week 10 Betting Odds & Prediction

The Calagary Stampeders will travel to Toronto to take on the Argonauts on Friday night. With the Argonauts listed as a 2.5-point favorites and the total sitting at 49.5 points, what is the smart play? Keep reading for our Stampeders vs. Argonauts prediction.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

775 Calgary Stampeders (+2.5) at 776 Toronto Argonauts (-2.5); o/u 49.5

7:30 p.m. ET, Friday, August 9, 2024

BMO Field, Toronto

TV: TSN+

Calgary Stampeders Game Notes

The Stampeders moved to 4-4 for the season after a comeback victory against the Argonauts last Sunday. Jake Maier continued his strong season throwing for 287 yards and two touchdowns in the victory. Calgary will now travel to Toronto to face the Argonauts once again.

Toronto Argonauts Game Notes

The Argonauts dropped to .500 after a 4-point loss against the Stampeders on August 4th. Cameron Dukes had a nice game throwing for 177 yards and running for 95 yards and a touchdown. Toronto looks to get back in the win column on Friday night.

Stampeders vs. Argonauts BETTING PREDICTION

Take the Stampeders with the points. These two teams just met a few days ago in Calgary, where the Stampeders had a huge fourth quarter comeback to secure the win. Calgary closed as 3-point favorites in that contest and now are getting 2.5 points, this seems like an over correction in the line to account for home field/revenge. Calgary is the better team in my opinion with Chad Kelly still sidelined, I will gladly grab the points with the Stampeders.

Stampeders vs. Argonauts Prediction: Stampeders +2.5