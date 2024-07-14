Close Menu
    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    Canadian Football

    Redblacks vs. Elks Week 6 Betting Odds & Prediction

    Paul ElliotBy No Comments
    Redblacks vs. Elks

    The Ottawa Redblacks will travel to Edmonton to take on the Elks on Sunday night. With the Elks listed as a 3.0-point favorites and the total sitting at 49.0 points, what is the best bet? Keep reading for our Redblacks vs. Elks prediction.

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    777 Ottawa Redblacks (+3.0) at 778 Edmonton Elks (-3.0); o/u 49.0

    7:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, July 14, 2024

    Commonwealth Stadium, Edmonton

    TV: CBSSN

    Ottawa Redblacks Game Notes

    The Redblacks dropped to .500 on the season after a 9-point loss against the Blue Bombers on July 5th. Dru Brown threw 6 passes, before having to leave the contest with a concussion. Brown is expected to be able to play on Sunday against the Elks.

    Edmonton Elks Game Notes

    Edmonton fell to 0-4 after losing to the Lions 24-21 on June 27th. Mcleod Bethel-Thompson threw for 247 yards on 19/30 attempts. The Elks look for their first win of the victory on Sunday night.

    Redblacks vs. Elks BETTING PREDICTION

    Take the Elks. I know Edmonton has yet to win, however they have been close losing the last three games by a combined nine points. The Elks have had two weeks to prepare for this contest, they should be ready to go, while Ottawa is dealing with an injury to their starting quarterback. This feels like the perfect spot for Edmonton to capture their first victory of the season.

    Redblacks vs. Elks Prediction: Elks -3

    Share.

    Add A Comment
    Leave A Reply

    NFL

    NBA

    NCAAFB

    NCAABB

    MLB

    NHL

    Betting

    ABOUT

    THIS IS NOT A GAMBLING SITE – If you think you have a gambling problem click here.

    Disclaimer: This site is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Individual users are responsible for the laws regarding accessing gambling information from their jurisdictions. Many countries around the world prohibit gambling, please check the laws in your location. Any use of this information that may violate any federal, state, local or international law is strictly prohibited.

    Copyright: The information contained on TheSpread.com website is protected by international copyright and may not be reproduced, or redistributed in any way without expressed written consent.

    About: TheSpread.com is the largest sports betting news site in the United States. We provide point spread news, odds, statistics and information to over 175 countries around the world each year. Our coverage includes all North American College and Professional Sports as well as entertainment, political and proposition wagering news.

    ©1999-2023 TheSpread.com