Redblacks vs. Elks Week 6 Betting Odds & Prediction

The Ottawa Redblacks will travel to Edmonton to take on the Elks on Sunday night. With the Elks listed as a 3.0-point favorites and the total sitting at 49.0 points, what is the best bet? Keep reading for our Redblacks vs. Elks prediction.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

777 Ottawa Redblacks (+3.0) at 778 Edmonton Elks (-3.0); o/u 49.0

7:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, July 14, 2024

Commonwealth Stadium, Edmonton

TV: CBSSN

Ottawa Redblacks Game Notes

The Redblacks dropped to .500 on the season after a 9-point loss against the Blue Bombers on July 5th. Dru Brown threw 6 passes, before having to leave the contest with a concussion. Brown is expected to be able to play on Sunday against the Elks.

Edmonton Elks Game Notes

Edmonton fell to 0-4 after losing to the Lions 24-21 on June 27th. Mcleod Bethel-Thompson threw for 247 yards on 19/30 attempts. The Elks look for their first win of the victory on Sunday night.

Redblacks vs. Elks BETTING PREDICTION

Take the Elks. I know Edmonton has yet to win, however they have been close losing the last three games by a combined nine points. The Elks have had two weeks to prepare for this contest, they should be ready to go, while Ottawa is dealing with an injury to their starting quarterback. This feels like the perfect spot for Edmonton to capture their first victory of the season.

Redblacks vs. Elks Prediction: Elks -3