Elks vs. Roughriders Week 9 Betting Odds & Prediction

The Edmonton Elks will travel to Saskatchewan to take on the Roughriders on Saturday night. With the Roughriders listed as a 4.0-point favorites and the total sitting at 51.0 points, where is the value? Keep reading for our Elks vs. Roughriders prediction.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

783 Edmonton Elks (+4.0) at 784 Saskatchewan Roughriders (-4.0); o/u 51

7:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, August 3, 2024

Mosaic Stadium, Regina

TV: CBSSN

Edmonton Elks Game Notes

The Elks dropped to 0-7 on the year after a 16-point loss against the Tiger-Cats on July 28th. Tre Ford will make his first start of the year for the Elks after Edmonton has decided to bench veteran quarterback Mcleod Bethel-Thompson.

Saskatchewan Roughriders Game Notes

The Roughriders fell to 5-2 on the season after losing to the Alouettes by 4 points last Thursday. Frankie Hickson ran for 117 yards on 16 attempts. Saskatchewan looks to get back in the win column on Saturday night against the Elks.

Elks vs. Roughriders BETTING PREDICTION

Take the Under. Edmonton will making a change at quarterback which could possibly give them a boost, but Saskatchewan is very sound defensively. The Roughriders continue to play conservative on the offensive side of the ball, with backup quarterback Shea Patterson. The Elk’s defense has been very poor, but I still don’t’ see the Roughriders breaking out offensively. This total is too high.

Elks vs. Roughriders Prediction: Under 51