Wings vs. Storm WNBA Betting Odds & Prediction

The struggling Wings will visit the surging Storm on Monday night at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, WA. With the home team laying 11.5 points and the total sitting at 167.5, what’s the best bet in tonight’s Wings vs. Storm matchup?

Wings vs. Storm Event Information

Dallas Wings (+11.5) at Seattle Storm (-11.5); o/u 167.5

10:00 p.m. ET, Monday, July 1, 2024

Climate Pledge Arena, Seattle, WA

TV: League Pass

Loyd scores 30 again in Seattle romp of Dallas

Jewell Loyd scored 30 points that included 16 of 17 free throws and the Seattle Storm defeated the Dallas Wings 97-76 on Saturday night.

The Storm held Dallas to fewer than 20 points in each of the last three quarters. They have won the first three games of their WNBA-record nine-game homestand.

Jordan Horston had 12 points, 11 rebounds and four assists for Seattle (12-6). Nneka Ogwumike had 16 points, Ezi Magbegor 13 and Skylar Diggins-Smith 11.

Loyd made 6 of 14 shots in recording her second-consecutive 30-point game. She had five rebounds and five assists. With Loyd leading the way, Seattle made 28 of 30 from the free-throw line, compared to 6 of 14 for Dallas.

Seattle led 28-25 after one quarter and opened the second with a 7-1 run on the way to a 54-41 halftime lead. A 10-0 run to open the second half put the game well in hand.

Arike Ogunbowale scored 24 points to lead Dallas (4-14). Teaira McCowan scored 15 points and Natasha Howard had 12 points, seven rebounds, five assists and three steals.

Wings vs. Storm Prediction

Take Dallas. I realize that the Storm just hammered the Wings in these teams’ last game, but it’s difficult to beat an opponent twice by double-digits. The Wings are clearly outmatched and I’m not going to bother breaking down the team or player averages of these two teams, because they all favor Seattle.

Instead, I’ll highlight that it’s natural for teams to suffer letdowns when they believe they have an opponent beat before tip-off. Take the Connecticut Sun for example. They were 9.5-point home favorites against the Dream on Friday and should have rolled. That said, the Sun tried to go through the motions and still win, yet lost outright. While it’s doubtful they win outright, the Wings should put forth a better performance versus the Storm this time around.

Wings vs. Storm WNBA Prediction: DALLAS WINGS +11.5