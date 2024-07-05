Sky vs. Storm WNBA Betting Odds & Prediction

Will Seattle cover as a 10-point home favorite in Friday night’s Sky vs. Storm matchup? Or is there a better bet tonight at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, WA? Tip-off is set for 10:00 p.m. ET?

Sky vs. Storm Event Information

Chicago Sky (+10) at Seattle Storm (-10); o/u 161

10:00 p.m. ET, Friday, July 5, 2024

Climate Pledge Arena, Seattle, WA

TV: ion, League Pass

Angel Reese records 11th straight double-double in Sky victory

Chennedy Carter scored six of her season-high 26 points in the final 92 seconds, rookie Angel Reese recorded her 11th consecutive double-double just before being named to the All-Star roster, and the Chicago Sky beat the Atlanta Dream 85-77 on Tuesday night.

Reese scored 12 points and set a franchise record with 19 rebounds to move within one double-double of Candace Parker’s WNBA record of 12 straight. Reese is the first WNBA rookie to have 10-plus rebounds and 19-plus rebounds in a game since Teaira McCowan in 2019.

Chicago trailed 75-72 before Atlanta went the final three minutes without a field goal. Diamond DeShields rattled in a 3-pointer from the corner with 2:21 left to tie it at 75-all and she added one free throw on the Sky’s next possession to take the lead for good.

Carter took over down the stretch, making a basket on three straight possessions. She converted her second straight driving layup for an 80-77 lead and then stole it at the other end, leading to a jumper from the free-throw line.

Loyd leads Storm past Wings

Jewell Loyd scored 26 points, Nneka Ogwumike added 14 and the Seattle Storm beat the Dallas Wings for the second time in three days with a 95-71 victory on Monday night.

Loyd narrowly missed her third-straight game with 30-plus points after scoring 30 in a 97-76 victory over the Wings on Saturday. Seattle took control in the first half, leading 45-37 at the break behind 13 points from Loyd.

Loyd made a 3-pointer with 5:02 left in the third to cap a 15-2 run for a 60-39 lead. Ogwumike added a 3-pointer on the Storm’s next possession for a 22-point advantage. Dallas was just 1 of 6 from 3-point range at that point.

Loyd sat out the fourth quarter after Seattle scored 34 in the third to take a 79-50 lead.

Sky vs. Storm Prediction

Take Seattle. I don’t love laying double-digit points in many games but I’ll make the exception tonight. The Storm are 13-6 against the spread this season, which includes a mark of 11-4 against the number as an ATS favorite. They’ve also covered in four straight games.

On the other side, the Sky is just 7-11 straight up and 7-11 against the number. When listed as an ATS dog like they are tonight, the Sky is a putrid 3-8 against the number.

Sky vs. Storm WNBA Prediction: SEATTLE STORM -10