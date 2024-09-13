Mystics vs. Dream WNBA Prediction: Will Atkins stay hot vs. Atlanta?

The Mystics vs. Dream will tip off at 7:30 p.m. ET on Friday night. With the Dream laying 3.5 points and the total sitting at 156.5, what’s the best bet tonight in Atlanta?

Mystics vs. Dream Event Information

Washington Mystics (+3.5) at Atlanta Dream (-3.5); o/u 156.5

7:30 p.m. ET, Friday, September 13, 2024

Gateway Center, College Park, GA

Mystics vs. Dream Game Preview

Washington Mystics hits the road against Atlanta Dream aiming to extend its five-game road winning streak.

The Dream are 4-12 in Eastern Conference games. Atlanta is third in the Eastern Conference in rebounding averaging 36.1 rebounds. Tina Charles paces the Dream with 9.6 boards.

The Mystics are 5-11 in conference games. Washington is second in the Eastern Conference with 22.0 assists per game led by Julie Vanloo averaging 4.6.

Atlanta’s average of 6.1 made 3-pointers per game is 1.8 fewer made shots on average than the 7.9 per game Washington gives up. Washington has shot at a 43.5% clip from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points higher than the 43.1% shooting opponents of Atlanta have averaged.

The teams square off for the third time this season. The Mystics won the last matchup 87-68 on June 11, with Ariel Atkins scoring 18 points in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS

Charles is scoring 14.9 points per game with 9.6 rebounds and 2.3 assists for the Dream.

Atkins is averaging 14.8 points and 3.2 assists for the Mystics.

Mystics vs. Dream Prediction

Take Ariel Atkins to go over 12.5 points tonight in Atlanta. Atkins’ scoring has been down of late. She only scored nine points at Chicago on Wednesday and only 2 points versus Minnesota last Sunday. However, Atkins seems to like playing Atlanta. In this matchup back in June, Atkins scored 18 points in the Mystics’ 87-68 victory. In late May when these two teams met in Washington, Atkins scored 21 points in the Dream’s 73-67 victory. The matchup is right tonight to back Atkins.

Mystics vs. Dream WNBA Prediction: Ariel Atkins over 12.5 Points (-128)