Lynx vs. Sun WNBA Prediction: Will Williams lead in Assists?

Minnesota aims for its 30th win of the season in Tuesday night’s Lynx vs. Sun matchup on Tuesday night at 7:00 p.m. ET. Will Courtney Williams finish with at least six assists tonight?

Lynx vs. Sun Event Information

Minnesota Lynx (-1.5) at Connecticut Sun (+1.5); o/u 155.5

7:00 p.m. ET, Tuesday, September 17, 2024

Mohegan Sun Arena, Uncasville, CT

Lynx vs. Sun Game Preview

Minnesota Lynx will aim for its 30th victory of the season when the Lynx take on the Connecticut Sun.

The Sun are 12-5 on their home court. Connecticut is third in the Eastern Conference scoring 80.0 points while shooting 44.2% from the field.

The Lynx are 13-5 in road games. Minnesota scores 82.9 points while outscoring opponents by 7.1 points per game.

Connecticut averages 80.0 points per game, 4.2 more points than the 75.8 Minnesota allows. Minnesota scores 8.9 more points per game (82.9) than Connecticut gives up (74.0).

The teams square off for the third time this season. The Sun won the last meeting 78-73 on July 5, with DeWanna Bonner scoring 24 points in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS

Alyssa Thomas is averaging 10.3 points, 8.5 rebounds, 7.9 assists and 1.6 steals for the Sun.

Napheesa Collier is averaging 20.3 points, 9.8 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.9 steals for the Lynx.

Lynx vs. Sun Prediction

Take Courtney Williams to go over 5.5 assists. When these two teams played on May 23, Williams finished with a team-high six assists in the Lynx’s 83-82 overtime loss. When the Lynx and Sun met again on July 4, Williams again finished with six assists. While she “only” finished with five assists on Sunday at New York, she’s dished out at least six assists in two of her last three games.

Lynx vs. Sun WNBA Prediction: Courtney Williams over 5.5 Assists