Close Menu
    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    WNBA

    Lynx vs. Sun WNBA Prediction: Will Williams lead in Assists?

    Anthony RomeBy No Comments
    Lynx vs. Sun

    Minnesota aims for its 30th win of the season in Tuesday night’s Lynx vs. Sun matchup on Tuesday night at 7:00 p.m. ET. Will Courtney Williams finish with at least six assists tonight?

    Lynx vs. Sun Event Information

    Minnesota Lynx (-1.5) at Connecticut Sun (+1.5); o/u 155.5

    7:00 p.m. ET, Tuesday, September 17, 2024

    Mohegan Sun Arena, Uncasville, CT

    Lynx vs. Sun Game Preview

    Minnesota Lynx will aim for its 30th victory of the season when the Lynx take on the Connecticut Sun.

    The Sun are 12-5 on their home court. Connecticut is third in the Eastern Conference scoring 80.0 points while shooting 44.2% from the field.

    The Lynx are 13-5 in road games. Minnesota scores 82.9 points while outscoring opponents by 7.1 points per game.

    Connecticut averages 80.0 points per game, 4.2 more points than the 75.8 Minnesota allows. Minnesota scores 8.9 more points per game (82.9) than Connecticut gives up (74.0).

    The teams square off for the third time this season. The Sun won the last meeting 78-73 on July 5, with DeWanna Bonner scoring 24 points in the victory.

    TOP PERFORMERS

    Alyssa Thomas is averaging 10.3 points, 8.5 rebounds, 7.9 assists and 1.6 steals for the Sun.

    Napheesa Collier is averaging 20.3 points, 9.8 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.9 steals for the Lynx.

    Lynx vs. Sun Prediction

    Take Courtney Williams to go over 5.5 assists. When these two teams played on May 23, Williams finished with a team-high six assists in the Lynx’s 83-82 overtime loss. When the Lynx and Sun met again on July 4, Williams again finished with six assists. While she “only” finished with five assists on Sunday at New York, she’s dished out at least six assists in two of her last three games.

    Lynx vs. Sun WNBA Prediction: Courtney Williams over 5.5 Assists

    Share.

    Related Posts

    Add A Comment
    Leave A Reply
    TheSpread Logo light

    NFL

    NBA

    NCAAFB

    NCAABB

    MLB

    NHL

    Betting

    ABOUT

    THIS IS NOT A GAMBLING SITE – If you think you have a gambling problem click here to find help.

    Disclaimer: This site is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Individual users are responsible for the laws regarding accessing gambling information from their jurisdictions. Many countries around the world prohibit gambling, please check the laws in your location. Any use of this information that may violate any federal, state, local or international law is strictly prohibited.

    Copyright: The information contained on TheSpread.com website is protected by international copyright and may not be reproduced, or redistributed in any way without expressed written consent.

    About: TheSpread.com is the largest sports betting news site in the United States. We provide point spread news, odds, statistics and information to over 175 countries around the world each year. Our coverage includes all North American College and Professional Sports as well as entertainment, political and proposition wagering news.

    ©1999-2023 TheSpread.com