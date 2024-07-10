Liberty vs. Sun WNBA Prediction: Will Stewart fall short?

Will Breanna Stewart fall short of her point total in Wednesday morning’s Liberty vs. Sun matchup? Tip-off is set for 11:00 a.m. ET from Mohegan Sun Arena.

Liberty vs. Sun Event Information

New York Liberty (-2.5) at Connecticut Sun (+2.5); o/u 159

11:00 a.m. ET, Wednesday, July 10, 2024

Mohegan Sun Arena, Uncasville, CT

Liberty falls to Clark, Fever

Caitlin Clark posted the first triple-double by a rookie in WNBA history to help rally Indiana to an 83-78 victory over New York on Saturday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, snapping the Fever’s nine-game losing streak to the Liberty.

New York’s Sabrina Ionescu answered with a 3-pointer but missed one the next time down the court with a chance to give the Liberty the lead. Boston made two free throws with 17 seconds left and Mitchell hit two with 11 seconds remaining to wrap up the upset.

New York made only 10 of 42 attempts from beyond the arc.

New York coach Sandy Brondello wasn’t happy with the Liberty’s mindset at the start.

Bonner hits career-high 7 threes as Sun beat Dream

DeWanna Bonner scored 23 points, hitting a career-high seven 3-pointers, to help the Connecticut Sun beat the Atlanta Dream 80-67 Sunday for their third win in a row.

Tiffany Mitchell added 13 points and Brionna Jones scored 11 points for Connecticut. Alyssa Thomas added seven points, nine assists and seven rebounds.

Mitchell and Bonner each hit a 3-point in a 9-0 run that made it 17-11 with 2:20 left in the first quarter and the Sun led the rest of the way.

Allisha Gray hit a mid-range pull-up jumper that cut Atlanta’s deficit to 24-20 midway through the second quarter but Veronica Burton answered with a 3-pointer and Jones made a layup before Bonner hit again from behind the arc to give Connecticut a 12-point lead. The Sun led 34-24 at the half.

Liberty vs. Sun Prediction

Take Breanna Stewart to go under 18.5 points. The last time these two teams played, Stewart was held to 13 points in 38 minutes. She’s also coming off a 14-point effort against the Fever and a 17-point performance versus Minnesota. While she does average over 19 points per game, I don’t see Stewart cracking this Sun defense today.

Liberty vs. Sun WNBA Prediction: Breanna Stewart under 18.5 points (-120)