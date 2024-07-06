Liberty vs. Fever WNBA Betting Odds & Prediction

Will the Liberty vs. Fever matchup on Saturday afternoon cash the over for bettors? Tip-off is set for 1:00 p.m. ET.

Liberty vs. Fever Event Information

New York Liberty (-9.5) at Indiana Fever (+9.5); o/u 173.5

1:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, July 6, 2024

Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

TV: CBS

Jones and Stewart help New York top Minnesota

Jonquel Jones had 21 points and 12 rebounds, and New York used stellar defense in the fourth quarter to beat the Minnesota Lynx 76-67 on Tuesday night.

Breanna Stewart added 17 points and 17 rebounds for the Liberty in a rematch of the Commissioner’s Cup championship game that was won by the Lynx a week ago.

New York (17-3) trailed 65-61 before clamping down defensively. Minnesota missed 10 shots and had four turnovers over the next 7 1/2 minutes and the Liberty scored 15 consecutive points to go up 74-65 with 1:07 left on two free throws by Sabrina Ionescu.

Dorka Juhasz finally ended the drought with a layup with 30 seconds left, but it wasn’t enough.

Plum scores 34 as Aces beat Fever

Kelsey Plum scored 34 points and the Las Vegas Aces beat the Indiana Fever 88-69 on Tuesday night in front of the fifth-largest crowd in WNBA history.

Playing in front of 20,366 fans in the largest regular-season crowd at a WNBA game since 1999, the two-time defending champion Aces won their fifth straight.

Indiana’s All-Star contingent of Kelsey Mitchell, Aliyah Boston and Caitlin Clark combined for 54 points — 78.2% of the team’s scoring. All three were named to the WNBA All-Star team that will play the U.S. Olympic team in Phoenix on July 20.

Plum, Wilson, Young and Chelsea Gray are all on Team USA.

Liberty vs. Fever Prediction

Take the over. In the Liberty’s 21 games this season, the over is 12-9. In the Fever’s 21 games this season, the over is 14-7. Indiana doesn’t play much defense and New York is one of the top teams in the league. If the Fever and their contingent of all-stars can figure out this Liberty defense, the over should cash easily.

Liberty vs. Fever WNBA Prediction: OVER 173.5