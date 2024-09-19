Dream vs. Liberty WNBA Prediction: Will Charles come up short in Rebounds?

The Dream vs. Liberty matchup will tip-off at 7:00 p.m. ET from Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY on Thursday night. Is Tina Charles’ rebound prop number too high at 11.5?

Dream vs. Liberty Event Information

Atlanta Dream (-1) at New York Liberty (+1); o/u 158

7:00 p.m. ET, Thursday, September 19, 2024

Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY

Dream vs. Liberty Game Preview

Atlanta Dream plays New York Liberty in Eastern Conference action Thursday.

The Liberty have gone 16-3 against Eastern Conference teams. New York has a 2-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Dream are 6-13 against Eastern Conference opponents. Atlanta ranks second in the Eastern Conference with 9.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Tina Charles averaging 2.5.

New York averages 86.1 points, 6.0 more per game than the 80.1 Atlanta gives up. Atlanta averages 6.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 7.0 per game New York allows.

The two teams match up for the fourth time this season. The Liberty defeated the Dream 81-75 in their last matchup on June 30. Breanna Stewart led the Liberty with 22 points, and Allisha Gray led the Dream with 24 points.

Dream vs. Liberty Prediction

Take Tina Charles to go over 11.5 in rebounds. The odds are juiced to the under at -152, so we’re getting some value with this prop. Charles has nabbed at least 12 boards in five out of her last seven games. She finished with 14 rebounds against Chicago on Tuesday and grabbed 12 boards against this same New York team back in late June when the Dream started to bump up her minutes. This is a big number, but Charles should be active on the glass again tonight.

Dream vs. Liberty WNBA Prediction: Tina Charles Over 11.5 Rebounds (+114)