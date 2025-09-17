Aces vs. Storm Game 2 Prediction, Odds & Preview (Sept 16, 2025)

The Las Vegas Aces look to finish off the Seattle Storm in Game 2 of their first-round playoff series on Tuesday, September 16, 2025. After a dominant Game 1 win, Las Vegas carries all the momentum into Climate Pledge Arena. Seattle faces elimination in front of its home crowd. As fans eagerly await the Aces vs. Storm Game 2 prediction, bettors will be weighing whether the Aces’ depth and star power can deliver another convincing cover. Alternatively, bettors will check if the Storm can respond with adjustments to extend the series.

Aces vs. Storm Game 2 Details

Date: Tuesday, September 16, 2025 (see time conversions below).

Local Tip: 6:30 PM PT — Climate Pledge Arena, Seattle, WA.

Time Conversions: 6:30 PM PT / 8:30 PM CT / 9:30 PM ET.

TV: ESPN.

Current Betting Odds (from Bovada)

Bovada currently books the Las Vegas Aces as a 5.5-point favorite at Seattle (Aces −5.5). The moneyline puts Las Vegas as the clear favorite and Seattle the underdog. The total is in the 160–161 range depending on market updates. These are live Bovada market numbers checked prior to publishing.

Public Betting Snapshot

Public action has tilted toward Las Vegas after their big Game 1 win — most handle and consensus picks are on the Aces to cover and win outright. The totals market is receiving mixed action. Specifically, some are backing the over after Vegas’ offensive outburst. Others are backing the under expecting a slower playoff pace.

News, Notes & Storylines

Aces’ Game 1 statement: Las Vegas opened the series with a commanding 102–77 win in Game 1. Their stars carried the load and the bench created matchup problems. That blowout put Seattle on the ropes heading into Game 2.

Las Vegas opened the series with a commanding 102–77 win in Game 1. Their stars carried the load and the bench created matchup problems. That blowout put Seattle on the ropes heading into Game 2. Momentum & form: Las Vegas enters Game 2 riding a massive run of form. This run carried through the regular season into the playoffs. Their confidence and depth are obvious advantages.

Las Vegas enters Game 2 riding a massive run of form. This run carried through the regular season into the playoffs. Their confidence and depth are obvious advantages. Seattle’s must-win adjustments: The Storm must clean up turnovers and limit second-chance opportunities. Additionally, they need to find consistent perimeter scoring to change the tempo. Expect lineup tweaks and more defensive emphasis from Seattle’s coaching staff.

The Storm must clean up turnovers and limit second-chance opportunities. Additionally, they need to find consistent perimeter scoring to change the tempo. Expect lineup tweaks and more defensive emphasis from Seattle’s coaching staff. Matchups to watch: A’ja Wilson’s interior dominance vs. Seattle’s frontcourt defenders. Seattle’s guards versus Las Vegas’ long wings will also be crucial. Whoever controls transition and the glass will decide the game.

Previous Meeting Information (last 3 games)

Recent head-to-heads show split types of results. Aces won the playoff opener 102–77 (Game 1). Las Vegas also beat Seattle 90–86 on Aug. 8, 2025. Meanwhile, Seattle took a June 20, 2025 meeting 90–83. Those three show Seattle can win tight contests. However, Las Vegas has been the more consistent, dominant roster in the stretch run.

Aces vs. Storm Game 2 Prediction

Las Vegas dominated Game 1 on both ends — they defended, crashed the glass, and hit at a high clip from distance. That kind of roster-driven advantage is repeatable and not merely a hot-shooting night. Seattle will have urgency and home energy. However, this is a short turnaround and the Aces’ depth and matchup versatility create too many problems for the Storm to solve in one game.

The pick — Las Vegas Aces −5.5 (play with conviction).

Lay the points with the Aces. They controlled Game 1, and their depth/defense makes it likely they repeat that control in Game 2. If you want a totals hedge, the market around 160–161 leans toward underrating Seattle’s ability to slow tempo. Consider the under only if you expect the Storm to tighten rotations and grind possessions late. But the primary play is the Aces covering −5.5.

Lock your wager here: Bovada.lv.