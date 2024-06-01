Panthers vs. Stallions UFL Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

Week 10 of the UFL kicks off with a Panthers vs. Stallions matchup from Protective Stadium in Birmingham, AL at 2:00 p.m. ET. With the Stallions listed as 8-point home favorites and the total sitting at 43.5, what’s the best bet in today’s UFL matchup?

Panthers vs. Stallions Event Information

Michigan Panthers (+8) at Birmingham Stallions (-8); o/u 43.5

2:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, June 1, 2024

Protective Stadium, Birmingham, AL

TV: ESPN

Panthers pull out win against Roughnecks

The Panthers pulled out a win against the Houston Roughnecks with 200 total yards from backup QB Bryce Perkins in a 26-22 comeback victory on the road. After giving up 19 points in the third quarter, Michigan outscored Houston 14-0 at Rice Stadium to stay within one game of the league-leading Stallions.

Because of a scheduling conflict at Ford Field, the Panthers must play the USFL title game at Protective Field in Birmingham, Alabama — even if they defeat the Stallions in Week 10 to win the regular-season title.

Stallions finally fall

After 379 days, the Stallions’ undefeated streak came to an end in their 18-9 loss to the Brahmas on Saturday. MVP favorite Adrian Martinez looked good once again on the stat line — 267 total yards — but came up short in the game’s final minute, throwing just his third interception of the season.

Before their loss in Week 9, the Stallions featured one of the league’s most explosive offenses, scoring at least 30 points in each of their past four games and at least 20 points in every game this season. Birmingham’s defense kept to its average too, allowing just 17.9 points per game before giving up 18 in Saturday’s stunning loss.

Birmingham’s two losses in two years have come against Texas teams: San Antonio and Houston (2023 in the USFL).

Still, the Stallions have shown themselves to be a cut above the rest and will look to reset in Week 10 with a tilt against the Michigan Panthers to win the USFL Conference regular-season title outright. Birmingham will face Michigan twice in two weeks, with both teams clinching spots in the upcoming USFL title game on Saturday, June 8.

Panthers vs. Stallions Prediction

Take Michigan. I don’t know what the motivation is here for the Stallions, outside of rebounding from their first loss of the season. As previously noted, even if the Panthers were to beat the Stallions today to earn home field advantage in the USFL title matchup next week, they’d still have to play in Birmingham due to a scheduling conflict at Ford Field. So what does Birmingham have to play for today?

Given how this will be the matchup next week as well, we’re not going to see the Stallions reveal much. They’ll likely rest some starters or only give them a series or two in order to stay sharp. Otherwise, we’ll see plenty of backups and thus, there’s a ton of value in taking the points with Michigan.

Panthers vs. Stallions Week 10 UFL Prediction: MICHIGAN PANTHERS +8