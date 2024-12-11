Three Teams Who Could Defy the Odds at the 2026 World Cup

The 2026 FIFA World Cup in the United States, Mexico and Canada is on the horizon and teams across the planet are dreaming of lifting the prestigious trophy.

Some nations will head into the tournament knowing they will not emerge victorious, but will still be eager to spring some surprises along the way.

Read on as we look at the three teams who could defy the odds in North America, starting with one who have a point to prove on the biggest stage.

Greece

Greece failed to qualify for the 2024 European Championship after being dumped out by Georgia on penalties. Manager Gus Poyet got the boot, and Ivan Jovanovic replaced him.

The Serbian has been a mainstay in Greek football since 2002. He is one of the most-respected coaches from the domestic league, and his team can surprise fans at the 2026 tournament.

Greece won five of their six Nations League clashes under Jovanovic (L1), and they caught the eye when they stunned England at Wembley Stadium.

Evangelos Pavlidis was a nightmare for defenders John Stones and Levi Colwill. Christos Tzolis provided a threat on the flanks. Greece barely gave up many clear-cut chances.

Greece showed all the hallmarks of a team that can shock the world in 2026, and the momentum they have built will give them the confidence to qualify and compete with the best.

They have not played at the World Cup since 2014, when they were sent packing in the last-16, but will be eager to make up for their Euro 2024 failure.

Greece are the poster boys for exceeding expectations at major international tournaments. They shocked the world with their Euro 2004 win, defeating hosts Portugal in the final. They must tap into that performance to produce another special outing in 2026.

Republic of Ireland

After three uninspiring years under Stephen Kenny and an exhaustive search for a new manager, the Republic of Ireland settled on Heimir Hallgrimsson. While he is no Pep Guardiola or Jose Mourinho, Irish fans have many reasons to be excited.

Hallgrimsson earned his stripes as manager of the famous Iceland side that knocked England out in the last-16 at Euro 2016. France defeated them in the quarter-final, but they gave a fantastic account of themselves.

They built a reputation for punching above their weight, and Hallgrimsson must instil that mentality in Ireland as they bid to leave a mark in 2026.

Ireland have not secured their place at the World Cup since 2002, but there is a quiet optimism that the green, white and orange flag could fly high in North America.

Hallgrimsson is a manager famed for consistently leading teams that defy the odds. And with this core of talented players, you would not bet against them engineering a run to the quarter-finals.

His team are not favourites to lift the trophy, but top betting sites such as 22bet Ireland will be inundated with optimistic wagers backing them to reach the last eight.

The Irish are due another memorable run on the world stage. Fans still have fond memories of their exploits in the 1990s and are hoping for more of the same in 2026.

Nigeria

West African giants Nigeria could set the world alight in 2026, with their squad packed with some of the finest attacking talents in the world.

Victor Osimhen is one of the best in the world in his position, while Ademola Lookman has been sensational for Atalanta over the past two seasons.

They spearheaded Nigeria to the final of the African Cup of Nations. Their combination could help them match their debut World Cup outing in 1994 when they shocked everyone by topping Argentina, Greece and Bulgaria in Group D.

The Super Eagles are blessed with other quality players such as Fulham playmaker Alex Iwobi, who runs the show for Nigeria. Leicester City’s Wilfried Ndidi adds midfield steel. Nottingham Forest defender Ola Aina is in the form of his life, while William Troost-Ekong has emerged as a leader.

Their one deficiency was finding a replacement for legendary goalkeeper Vincent Enyeama, but Stanley Nwabali has taken the reigns and looks a worthy successor.

This team has all the tools to defy the odds with an incredible run. The West Africans can shock the world by making a deep run at the 2026 showpiece.