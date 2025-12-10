Wednesday NHL Best Bets Dec. 10: Will Panthers win third straight?

Last Updated on December 10, 2025 1:00 pm by Anthony Rome

Will the Rangers and Blackhawks combine for enough goals to cash the over for bettors? Can the Red Wings take down the Flames in Calgary? And will the Panthers win their third consecutive game when they visit the Mammoth? Read on for our Wednesday NHL Best Bets Dec. 10 column.

NHL Best Bet: Rangers/Blackhawks over 6

Why I like the over:

Offensive templates and market matchups. The Rangers have, in recent seasons, been built to generate high-danger chances at a top rate — potent transition attack, strong zone exits, and finishers both at the net-front and from the slot. The Blackhawks have been trending toward younger, high-event lineups that push pace and create run-and-gun scenarios at even strength. When these two styles meet, the play usually produces a lot of rushes, odd-man chances, and high-event sequences that favor goals. Goaltending matchup and variance. Chicago’s goaltending has been a mixed bag in stretches, and the Rangers’ Igor Shesterkin (if healthy and in form) can still get peppered — meaning a game can tilt into an all-event affair rather than a tidy, low-shot containment game. Younger goalies and tandem starts in Chicago increase the variance of outcomes, which benefits totals bettors when the over number is only 6.0. Special teams & puck luck. Both clubs have shown stretches where power-play opportunities and penalty stability swing late — those swings often turn a 4–3 game into a 5–4 or 6–3. The over captures those momentum-fueled scoring bursts that often happen in games between a top possession/push team (Rangers) and a high-event, younger roster (Blackhawks).

NHL Best Bet: Detroit Red Wings -102

Why I like the Red Wings:

Improved depth and goaltending stability. Detroit’s roster construction in recent seasons has added a reliable top-six scoring group and improved defensive units that suppress high-danger chances. When Detroit shows depth scoring and a steady goaltending tandem, they travel well and sustain results on the road in tough markets like Calgary. Recent form and personnel moves point to Detroit being able to grind out results away from Little Caesars Arena. Matchup dynamics vs. Calgary. Calgary is an aggressive, high-upside attack team, but that aggressiveness can leave them exposed to counterattacks and structured penalty trouble. Detroit’s quick transition and disciplined neutral-zone structure exploit over-committing forwards; that tends to translate to road wins where Detroit can tilt expected goals in its favor even if Calgary generates shot volume. The moneyline near -102 is valuable because it prices Detroit as a slight favorite rather than a bigger road underdog — that pricing suggests we’re getting essentially even money on a more structured club that can steal a game on the road. Schedule & fatigue edge potential. Calgary’s season scheduling often includes back-to-back nights in tight stretches; if Detroit lands fresher on the second night of a road trip or arrives rested, the Red Wings’ structure and execution can beat a more error-prone Flames team. Even without the exact 2026 travel matrix available today, the road-moneyline play favors the better defensive team when the price is near pick’em.

NHL Best Bet: Florida Panthers -110

Why I like the Panthers:

High-end offensive ceiling and comeback ability. Florida has demonstrated the ability to score in bunches and come from behind against heavy forechecking teams. Games involving Florida often have late-game scoring swings because of elite finishing talent and a deep forward group that can tilt outcomes in the third period. That makes backing Florida, even on the road, attractive when the price is only -110. Utah’s defensive profile and variance. The Utah Mammoth (the league’s Salt Lake City club) are a relatively new-market team that plays an up-tempo style. That creates higher variance; when the Mammoth’s defense is leaky or their goalie is chased early, a structured scoring team like Florida can take over. A modest road favorite price on Florida accounts for travel but doesn’t fully discount Florida’s higher top-end scoring ability. Special teams & matchup leverage. Florida’s power play and roster turnover put them in a position to exploit aggressive zone entries from Utah. If Florida draws penalties and converts at league-average rates, that single edge can be decisive in a close road game — enough to justify a -110 moneyline play rather than forcing a spread or parlay.

Wednesday NHL Best Bets Dec. 10

Rangers/Blackhawks over 6 Detroit Red Wings -102 Florida Panthers -110

