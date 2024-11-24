Utah Hockey Club vs. Maple Leafs Prediction: Will 1st Period under Hit?

Will the first period under cash in Sunday’s Utah Hockey Club vs. Maple Leafs matchup? This is a standalone game in the NHL tonight. The puck will drop at 7:00 p.m. ET.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Utah Hockey Club (+155) at Pittsburgh Penguins (-185); o/u 6

7:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, November 24, 2024

Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, ON

TV: NHL Network

Utah Hockey Club vs. Maple Leafs Public Betting: Bettors Love Maple Leafs

As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 86% of bets are on the Maple Leafs’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

Ingram unlikely to return for road trip

Head coach Andre Tourigny said Thursday that he doesn’t expect Connor Ingram (upper body) to join the team during Utah’s upcoming four-game road trip, Cole Bagley of KSL Sports reports. Ingram was placed on injured reserve Wednesday, so he had already been ruled out through Sunday’s game in Toronto. However, he’ll likely be sidelined for at least four games, so the earliest that he could be in the mix to return would be at home against the Oilers on Nov. 29. Karel Vejmelka will serve as the starting goaltender for Thursday’s road matchup against Boston and will likely operate as the No. 1 netminder in Ingram’s absence, while Jaxson Stauber will be available as a backup.

Matthews skates ahead of practice

Auston Matthews (upper body) skated before Saturday’s practice, Mark Masters of TSN reports. Matthews had not been seen skating since Nov. 10, making this an encouraging development. He left before Saturday’s practice started, which probably means he won’t play in Sunday’s tilt against Utah. Still, Matthews could suit up in Wednesday’s matchup versus Florida. He has missed the last seven games. Matthews has five goals and 11 points in 13 contests this campaign.

Utah Hockey Club vs. Maple Leafs Betting Trends:

Utah is 6-1 ATS in its last 7 games when playing on the road against Toronto

Utah is 7-2 SU in its last 9 games when playing on the road against Toronto

Toronto is 7-1 ATS in its last 8 games

Toronto is 6-1 ATS in its last 7 games at home

Utah Hockey Club vs. Maple Leafs Betting Prediction

There’s not a ton of value in the lone NHL matchup on Sunday. That said, I do see some small value in taking the under 1.5 in the first period. The first period under is 8-4 in the Maple Leafs’ 12 home games this season. If we shrink that number down to Toronto’s last 10 games, the under is 7-3 in the first period. Go one step further and the first period under is 4-1 in the Maple Leafs’ last five home games.

Utah is coming off a 6-1 win over the Penguins in its last game. However, the Hockey Club was held to two goals or less in its prior three games before that six-goal outburst. Thus, this is a club that has struggled to score of late.

Utah Hockey Club vs. Maple Leafs Prediction: First Period Under 1.5 (-106)