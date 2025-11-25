Tuesday NHL Best Bets Nov. 25: Will Stars upset Oilers in Edmonton?

Last Updated on November 25, 2025 1:55 pm by Anthony Rome

Game Information

Matchup: Dallas Stars @ Edmonton Oilers

Date: Tuesday, November 25, 2025

Start Time: 9:00 PM ET / 8:00 PM CT / 7:00 PM MT. (Rogers Place local start listed as 7:00 PM MT).

Venue: Rogers Place — Edmonton, AB.

TV / Stream: Victory+ (local), ESPN+ (U.S. streaming) / Sportsnet (Canada).

Betting Odds

Oddsmakers from online sports book Bovada.lv list the Oilers are -133 moneyline favorites for tonight’s matchup with Dallas. The Stars, meanwhile, are +121 moneyline underdogs, while the total sits at 6.5 goals.

Key Game Notes & Context

Current records: Dallas (13-5-4) enters red-hot and rolling better recent form; Edmonton (10-9-5) has been inconsistent but just finished a long road trip.

Scoring profile: This series and matchup have produced offense historically — but the Stars boast strong road scoring and defensive structure that makes them a repeat threat away from home. Covers data shows Dallas’s and Edmonton’s scoring rates and head-to-head history backing a close game

Injury Reports

Edmonton: Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Kasperi Kapanen are reported to be nearing returns (day-to-day narratives in the Oilers’ reports); monitor final scratches

Dallas: Stars notes indicate a few regulars still sidelined (names listed in the team report), but the club has been compensating well and playing stout road hockey. Check final morning/skate updates before locking bets.

Tuesday NHL Best Bets Nov. 25 Selection

Why I like Stars +121: Dallas is an outstanding road team — the club’s numbers on the road (scoring, defensive structure and goaltending stability) make the Stars far likelier to keep this game within one goal and absolutely capable of stealing a straight-up win. The club’s recent form (7-2-1 last 10) contrasts with Edmonton’s more middling last-10 mark, and the Stars’ matchup advantages — disciplined structure, depth scoring and strong third-period play — give them the tools to exploit an Oilers team that’s just back from a long road trip. Those road metrics and head-to-head edges make +121 look like a value price to me.

Tactical lean: If Edmonton’s key forwards aren’t fully back or if Stuart Skinner is less sharp (monitor starters), that increases the value on Dallas. The Stars also won the Nov. 4 meeting in Dallas and have roughed up the Oilers recently — I expect them to be ready and hungry on the road. Bet size: single-game stake (unit) or small multi; treat as a neutral-to-aggressive moneyline play given market value at +121.

Final score prediction: Stars 3 — Oilers 2.

