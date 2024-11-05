Top 5 Hart Trophy Contenders for the 2024-25 NHL Season: McDavid, MacKinnon, and More to Watch

As the 2024-25 NHL season kicks off, the race for the Hart Trophy—awarded to the league’s most valuable player—is already generating buzz among fans and bettors alike. With a host of elite players primed for standout performances, here are the top five contenders to keep an eye on for the prestigious award.

1. Connor McDavid – Edmonton Oilers

There’s no surprise here, Connor McDavid remains the overwhelming favourite to capture his fourth Hart Trophy. Coming off a season where he won his first Conn Smythe Trophy as playoff MVP, McDavid is poised for another stellar campaign. While his goal tally dipped to 32 last seasons from 64 the year prior, McDavid’s ability to lead the league in points remains unmatched, making him a near-constant threat for the Hart. A resurgence in goals this season would only solidify his chances, and with a 40% implied probability of winning, he’s the frontrunner yet again​.

2. Nathan MacKinnon – Colorado Avalanche

The reigning Hart Trophy winner, Nathan MacKinnon, comes in as McDavid’s closest competition. MacKinnon put up 51 goals and 140 points last season, leading the Avalanche to another deep playoff run. He also claimed the Ted Lindsay Award as the most outstanding player, as voted by the NHLPA. MacKinnon’s blend of speed, skill, and leadership makes him a perennial MVP candidate. His challenge will be maintaining his health, having struggled with injuries in the past. If he stays healthy and repeats last season’s heroics, a second straight Hart Trophy could be within reach. ​

3. Auston Matthews – Toronto Maple Leafs

Auston Matthews has long been one of the league’s premier goal scorers, and his resume already includes a Hart Trophy win in 2022. Matthews, who has led the NHL in goals three times in the last four seasons, is coming off a record-breaking 69-goal season, setting the new high mark in the salary cap era. Despite his goalscoring prowess, Matthews also stands out for his two-way play, finishing third in Selke Trophy voting for best defensive forward last season. With Toronto aiming for its first Stanley Cup since 1967, a deep playoff run could further boost his MVP candidacy​.

4. Jack Hughes – New Jersey Devils

Jack Hughes is entering the prime of his career at just 23 years old, and he has quickly risen to the ranks of NHL superstars. His electrifying play on a loaded Devils roster has turned heads, and if he stays healthy, Hughes is expected to eclipse 100 points this season. Injuries have hampered his progress in the past, but if he can avoid setbacks, his dynamic skillset positions him as a dark horse for the Hart Trophy. Hughes’ ability to control games and create scoring opportunities for his teammates makes him one to watch closely​.

5. David Pastrnak – Boston Bruins

David Pastrnak has been a model of consistency, putting up more than 110 points in back-to-back seasons. While the Bruins may lack the star-studded supporting cast that other Hart contenders enjoy, Pastrnak’s ability to dominate on the power play and his knack for scoring highlight-reel goals make him a perennial MVP candidate. Pastrnak’s value to Boston cannot be overstated, and if he continues to put up elite numbers, voters could recognize him as the player most valuable to his team, regardless of Boston’s overall success​.

Honourable Mentions

● Kirill Kaprizov (Minnesota Wild) – Kaprizov is another player capable of joining the MVP conversation if he delivers a breakout season. His elite production, combined with the development of young players around him, could elevate his game even further​.

● Nikita Kucherov (Tampa Bay Lightning) – Despite posting 144 points last season, Kucherov narrowly missed out on Hart Trophy contention. At 31, he still has the offensive tools to contend for the award, but defensive shortcomings and age may work against him this season​.

Betting Outlook

McDavid’s odds to win the Hart Trophy are the shortest at +150, but for bettors looking for value, Matthews at +800 (depending on the sportsbook) or Hughes at +1100 could offer higher returns. Those experienced with sports betting in Ontario already know that MacKinnon is also a strong bet given his recent Hart win and consistent production, while Pastrnak’s odds could lengthen if the Bruins falter, making him a riskier but potentially lucrative pick​.

With so many elite players in the mix, the 2024-25 Hart Trophy race is shaping up to be one of the most competitive in years. Whether you’re a fan or a bettor, these five contenders should provide plenty of excitement as the season unfolds.