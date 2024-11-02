Close Menu

    Saturday NHL Predictions & Best Bets: Will Nathan MacKinnon & the Aves pull off upset?

    Anthony RomeBy
    Saturday NHL Prediction

    Will the Canadiens-Penguins and Canucks-Sharks matchups on Saturday night turn into shootouts? Will the Avalanche pull off the small upset in Nashville? Read ahead for our Saturday NHL Predictions & Best Bets.

    Saturday NHL Prediction: Canadiens-Penguins over 6.5 (-120)

    These two teams have created some offensive fireworks in years past. The over was 2-2 in the four meetings between these squads last season, but the over is 7-3 in the last 10 Montreal-Pittsburgh matchups overall. These teams have been hitting the over consistently this season, too. The over is 8-3 in the Habs’ 11 games thus far and is 7-4-1 in the Pens’ 12 contests to start the season.

    Montreal has allowed 14 goals in its last two games and while Pittsburgh has allowed at least four games in seven out of its last eight contests.

    Saturday NHL Prediction: Colorado Avalanche +105, 8:00 p.m. ET

    The Avalanche have been one of the streakiest teams in the NHL this season. After dropping its first four games overall, Colorado rattled off five consecutive victories. Then, the Aves dropped back-to-back 5-2 defeats to the Lightning and Blackhawks, respectively.

    That said, Colorado has had plenty of success versus Nashville in previous meetings between the two teams. The Aves have won eight out of their last 10 games versus the Predators. Their top two players are hot, too. Cale Makar and Nathan MacKinnon stretched their respective season-opening point streaks to 11 games in their recent loss to the Lightning.

    The Preds have also dropped two straight, including a 5-1 loss to the Oilers despite Edmonton not having Connor McDavid.

    Saturday NHL Prediction: Canucks-Sharks over 6, 10:00 p.m. ET

    In the past 10 meetings between these two teams, the under has only hit once. These clubs met four times last season and the over hit three times. The combined average total in those four games was over 8 goals.

    The average combined score in the past four Vancouver games entering play tonight is 7.25. In San Jose’s last four games, the combined score was 7.5. Goals should not be at a premium tonight in San Jose.

