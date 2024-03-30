Red Wings vs. Panthers NHL Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The Red Wings vs. Panthers matchup will be featured on NHL Network at 12:30 p.m. ET on Saturday. With the Panthers listed as massive money line favorites, is there more value in today’s total?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

003 Detroit Red Wings (+195) at 004 Florida Panthers (-240); o/u 6.5

12:30 p.m. ET, Saturday, March 30, 2024

Amerant Bank Arena, Sunrise, FL

TV: NHL Network

Red Wings vs. Panthers: Public Bettors Favor Devils

As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 79% of bets are on the Panthers moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

Lyon Between Pipes Saturday vs. Panthers

Alex Lyon will patrol the visiting crease in Florida on Saturday, per Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press. Lyon is in the midst of a nine-game losing streak, going 0-8-1 witha 3.93 GAA and an .867 save percentage. He has lost his status as the Red Wings’ No. 1 goaltender to James Reimer. Lyon is 18-16-2 with a 3.07 GAA and a .904 save percentage in 37 appearances this season. He will have a tough matchup versus Florida, who are fourth in the Eastern Conference with 97 points, 18 ahead of the ninth place Red Wings.

Barkov Nets two Points in Loss to Islanders

Aleksander Barkov produced a goal and an assist in Thursday’s 3-2 loss to the Islanders. The 28-year-old center’s efforts gave the Panthers 1-0 and 2-1 leads, but they couldn’t solve Semyon Varlamov over the second half of the game. Barkov has a goal and three points in two games since returning from an undisclosed issue that cost him three contests, and on the season he’s collected 19 goals and 69 points through 64 games.

Red Wings vs. Panthers Betting Trends:

Detroit is 3-11 SU in their last 14 games

Florida is 1-6 SU in their last 7 games

Detroit is 3-21 SU in their last 24 games against Florida

Florida is 1-5 SU in their last 6 games at home

Red Wings vs. Panthers Betting Prediction

Take the under. The under is 15-6 in the Red Wings’ last 21 games against the Panthers and has cashed in six out of the last eight games between these two teams when the game is played in Sunrise, FL. The total has also fallen under in six out of the Red Wings’ last seven games against an opponent from the Atlantic Division and is 11-3 in their last 14 road games when playing on a Saturday. On the other side, the under is 19-4 in the Panthers’ last 23 games when facing an opponent from the Atlantic Division and is 5-2 in their last seven home games played on a Saturday.

Red Wings vs. Panthers Prediction: UNDER 6.5