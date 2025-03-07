Red Wings vs. Capitals Prediction: Will game turn high-scoring?

The Detroit Red Wings (30-25-6) will face the Washington Capitals (40-14-8) on March 7, 2025, at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. With Washington listed as a heavy moneyline favorite and the total sitting at 6.5, what’s the best bet in tonight’s Red Wings vs. Capitals matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Detroit Red Wings (+185) at Washington Capitals (-225); o/u 6.5

7:00 p.m. ET, Friday, March 7, 2025

Capital One Arena, Washington, D.C.

TV: ESPN+

Red Wings vs. Capitals Public Betting: Bettors Love Washington

As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 69% of bets are on the Capitals’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

Detroit Red Wings Overview

The Red Wings have shown offensive improvement, scoring three or more goals in eight of their last 10 games. They rank 19th in goals per game and 26th in shots per game. Lucas Raymond leads the team with 63 points, while Dylan Larkin and Alex DeBrincat each have 53 points. Defensively, Detroit ranks 22nd in goals against per game and shots against per game. Goaltender Cam Talbot has a 17-13-3 record with a 2.92 GAA and a .902 save percentage.

Washington Capitals Overview

The Capitals boast a potent offense, ranking first in goals per game and scoring four or more goals in six of their last 10 games. Dylan Strome leads with 61 points, and Alex Ovechkin has netted 32 goals this season. Defensively, Washington ranks fourth in goals against per game and ninth in shots against per game. Goaltender Logan Thompson holds a 26-4-5 record with a 2.32 GAA and a .918 save percentage.

Red Wings vs. Capitals Betting Prediction

Given the Capitals’ strong offense and solid defense, they are favored to win this matchup. The Red Wings’ recent offensive surge may contribute to a higher-scoring game. The over has hit in three out of the last four meetings between these two teams. The over is also 6-3-1 in the last 10 games against the Red Wings and has cashed in seven out of the Capitals’ last 10 contests.

I’m taking the over 6.5 at Bovada.lv.

Red Wings vs. Capitals Prediction: OVER 6.5