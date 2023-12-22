Oilers vs. Rangers NHL Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

Will the favorite cash in Friday night’s Oilers vs. Rangers matchup from Madison Square Garden? This matchup will drop the puck at 7:30 p.m. ET in New York.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

075 Edmonton Oilers (+122) at 076 New York Rangers (-146); o/u 6.5

7:30 p.m. ET, Friday, December 22, 2023

Madison Square Garden, New York, NY

TV: ESPN+/Hulu

Oilers vs. Rangers Public Betting Information

As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 71% of bets are on the Rangers moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

Edmonton Oilers DFS SPIN

Ryan McLeod scored a pair of goals in Thursday’s 6-3 win over the Devils. McLeod put Edmonton ahead 1-0 just 24 seconds into the game before capping the scoring in the third, beating Vitek Vanecek with a wrist shot after forcing an offensive-zone turnover. It’s just the second multi-point game for McLeod this year — he’d gone scoreless in his previous six contests. The 24-year-old center now has four goals and nine points through 30 games in a bottom-six role.

New York Rangers DFS SPIN

Igor Shesterkin turned aside 31 of 33 shots in Tuesday’s 5-2 win over the Maple Leafs. Shesterkin’s now won back-to-back starts, allowing just three goals on 55 shots in that span, after dropping his previous three outings while posting an uncharacteristic .839 save percentage. The 27-year-old improved to 12-7-0 with a .908 save percentage and a 2.86 GAA on the season. He’ll likely be back in net Friday for a home matchup with the Oilers.

Oilers vs. Rangers NHL Betting Trends

Edmonton is 9-3 SU in its last 12 games

The total has gone UNDER in 4 of Edmonton’s last 6 games

NY Rangers is 9-2 SU in its last 11 games at home

NY Rangers is 4-1 ATS in its last 5 games

Oilers vs. Rangers Betting Prediction

Take New York. The Rangers are 20-6 in their last 26 games overall, which includes a mark of 7-3 in their last 10 contests. New York has also won nine out of its last 11 games at Madison Square Garden and is 25-6 in its last 31 games against a Western Conference foe. Finally, the Rangers are a perfect 8-0 in their last eight games against an opponent from the Pacific Division and are 15-1 in their last 16 games against an opponent from the Pacific Division.

Oilers vs. Rangers NHL Prediction: NEW YORK RANGERS -146