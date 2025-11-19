Wednesday NHL Best Bets Nov. 19: Are Sabres on Upset Alert?

Last Updated on November 19, 2025 12:51 pm by Anthony Rome

NHL Best Bet: Oilers / Capitals OVER 6 Goals

Oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv list this total at 6, while other books have the total posted at 6.5. Edmonton and Washington both run lines that lean to offense this season, and these clubs have been part of plenty of high-scoring affairs.

While Edmonton’s attack has the firepower to put up multi-goal nights, Washington has shown the ability to flood scoring chances and surrender the occasional multi-goal game — a combination that lends itself to totals beating a 6.5 number when both teams push tempo.

NHL Best Bet: Bruins / Ducks OVER 6.5 Goals

This is a classic matchup where Boston’s depth attack meets Anaheim’s opportunistic offense. The Ducks have been rolling offensively at home and the Bruins still create volume chances — when you pair a Bruins lineup that can tilt scoring depth with an Anaheim attack that produces high-danger chances, 6.5 is a reachable number.

In seven of the last 10 meetings between these two teams, the over cashed. That includes an October 23 matchup in Boston in which these two teams combined for a whopping 12 goals.

NHL Best Bets: Calgary Flames +139

There’s no way around it: Calgary is in bad form entering play tonight. The Flames have dropped five out of their last seven games, including a 5-2 defeat in Chicago last night.

That said, I’m not buying into the Sabres’ recent turnaround. They defeated the Red wings 5-4 in overtime on November 15 and then hung another five goals on the Oilers in a 5-1 route two nights ago. However, they’re still 3-7 in their last 10 games and before those back-to-back victories, Buffalo had lost five straight games.

