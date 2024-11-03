NHL Sunday Prediction & Best Bets: Will the Jets & Wild stay hot?

Will the best team in hockey pick up another win on Sunday when the Jets host the Lightning? Will the Wild stay hot? And will the Blackhawks-Ducks matchup turn into a defensive struggle? Read on for our NHL Sunday Predictions & Best Bets.

NHL Sunday Prediction: Winnipeg Jets (-130), 3:00 p.m. ET

The Jets are the best team in the NHL right now and the price is right today. They’re 10-1 on the season and are 7-3 in their last 10 meetings with Tampa Bay. You have to go back to April 16 of 2022 to find the last time the Bolts beat the Jets. That’s a span of four consecutive Winnipeg victories. They’ve also scored at least three goals in each of a four-game winning streak against the Lightning.

The Jets have an NHL-leading 52 goals. They have scored at least six goals five times, including each of their last two contests. In addition, Winnipeg has converted 14 of 31 power-play opportunities, converting at a 45.2 percent clip.

NHL Sunday Prediction: Minnesota Wild -115, 6:00 p.m. ET

The Wild are not off to the same start as Winnipeg, but it’s close. Minnesota is 7-1-2 on the season and has even cashed in seven out of its 10 games on the puckline. That’s impressive. They’re coming off back-to-back 5-3 victories over the Lightning and Penguins, respectively, and have won six out of their last seven games overall.

On the other side, the Maple Leafs are 8-2 in their last 10 games versus the Wild but they’re struggling. They won back-to-back games against the Jets and Kraken entering play on Saturday, but fell 4-2 to the Blues in St. Louis. Thus, now they’re playing the second game of a back-to-back and have lost four out of their last five games entering play today.

Sunday NHL Prediction: Blackhawks-Ducks under 6, 8:00 p.m. ET (+100)

The under is 6-3-1 in the last 10 meetings between these two teams. They met three times last season and the over only cashed once, while the other two games were shutouts. While the Blackhawks have been playing high-scoring games of late, the Ducks have scored three or fewer goals in seven straight games.