Monday NHL Best Bets Nov. 24: Will Caps avoid letdown at home?

NHL Best Bet: St. Louis Blues +122

St. Louis draws a spot to back at plus-money on the road. The Blues have shown the ability to keep games tight away from home and generate chances off transition, which matters against a Rangers team that leans on possession but can be vulnerable to counterattack. At +122 the implied probability gives a nice cushion if the game tightens into the third period; a disciplined Blues penalty kill and redirection production on the power play make the price attractive relative to their recent output. Play: Blues ML +122

NHL Best Bet: Washington Capitals -154

Washington is priced as the clear favorite at home, and this matchup lines up well: the Caps control pace in the offensive zone and typically clean up high-danger chances against weaker defensive-zone teams. At -154 you’re paying for a team that generally converts an edge in expected goals and limits garbage scoring chances — a helpful profile vs. Columbus. If the Caps have their usual top-six rolling and the goaltending looks stable in warmups, this is a straight home-moneyline bet with solid matchup justification. Play: Capitals ML -154.

Pick 3 — Los Angeles Kings -144

The Kings draw a favorable matchup at home and are priced reasonably under -150. Los Angeles tends to control shot quality and generate sustained zone time, which should pressure a Senators defensive group that has shown inconsistency. Betting the Kings at -144 is a play on structure and depth — expect them to tilt the ice, win the possession battle, and get enough high-danger chances to cover the price. Play: Kings ML -144.

