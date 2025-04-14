Kings vs. Oilers Prediction: Will L.A. win third straight game?

Two Pacific Division rivals collide in a potential playoff preview as the Los Angeles Kings visit the Edmonton Oilers in a high-stakes late-season clash. Both teams have already clinched playoff berths, but seeding — and pride — are very much on the line. What’s the smart bet in tonight’s Kings vs. Oilers matchup?

Game Matchup

Los Angeles Kings at Edmonton Oilers (-110); o/u 5.5

10:00 p.m. ET, Monday, April 14, 2025

Rogers Place, Edmonton, AB

TV: NHL Network

Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Oilers and Kings are both -110 on the moneyline, respectively. The total, meanwhile sits at 5.5 goals.

Kings vs. Oilers Public Betting: Bettors Love Edmonton

As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 75% of bets are on the Oilers’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

Kings Outlook

The Kings have put together another strong season, thanks to a balanced attack and steady goaltending. Though they’ve been better at home, they’ve shown the ability to grind out road wins when it matters.

Top Skaters:

Adrian Kempe: 68 points (27 G, 41 A)

Anze Kopitar: 44 assists, continuing to lead by example

Goaltending:

Darcy Kuemper: 30 wins

Erik Portillo: 1.02 GAA in limited appearances

The Kings will look to slow the game down and lean on their defensive structure, trying to neutralize Edmonton’s elite firepower.

Oilers Outlook

The Oilers remain one of the NHL’s most explosive offensive teams, led by the dynamic duo of Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid. Their home record is strong, and they’ll aim to ride that edge into a statement win against a familiar playoff nemesis.

Top Skaters:

Leon Draisaitl: 106 points (52 G, 54 A)

Connor McDavid: 73 assists, driving the offense with speed and vision

Goaltending:

Stuart Skinner: 25 wins

Calvin Pickard: 2.63 GAA, solid in a backup role

Special teams remain a major weapon — Edmonton’s power play operates at an elite 24.1%, which could be pivotal against LA’s strong 82.8% penalty kill.

Rivalry Reignited

This will be the 286th meeting between these franchises, and recent years have added fuel to the fire. Edmonton has eliminated LA in the playoffs for three straight years (2022–2024), including two seven-game thrillers. The Kings are hungry to flip the script.

Expect physical play, tight checking, and no shortage of emotion in what feels like a playoff preview — because it just might be.

What to Watch

Pace of Play: LA will aim to slow the game, while Edmonton wants to run-and-gun.

Special Teams: Can the Kings stay out of the box and contain the Oilers’ power play?

Goaltending Duel: Kuemper vs. Skinner could decide this one — one mistake might be all it takes.

Kings vs. Oilers Betting Prediction

I’m taking the Kings. The Oilers have won seven out of the last 10 meetings between these two teams, but the Kings won two of the three meetings this season. They’re also 7-3 in their last 10 games.

Kings vs. Oilers Prediction: LOS ANGELES KINGS -110