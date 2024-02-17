Jets vs. Canucks NHL Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

With Vancouver listed as a home favorite and the total sitting at 5.5, what’s the smart bet in Saturday night’s Jets vs. Canucks matchup at 10:00 p.m. ET?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

021 Winnipeg Jets (+106) at 022 Vancouver Canucks (-128); o/u 5.5

9:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, February 17, 2024

Rogers Arena, Vancouver, BC

TV: NHLPP/ESPN+

Jets vs. Canucks: Bettors Hammering Vancouver’s Moneyline

As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 77% of bets are on the Canucks moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

Hellebuyck Blanks Sharks

Connor Hellebuyck made 17 saves in Wednesday’s 1-0 shutout victory over the Sharks. Hellebuyck wasn’t tested often Wednesday, but he was sharp when called upon, turning aside all 17 San Jose shots en route to his third shutout of the season. The 30-year-old netminder’s won back-to-back starts, allowing just one goal on 53 shots in that span. Overall, Hellebuyck improves to 25-10-3 with a .926 save percentage and 2.13 GAA on the campaign.

Pettersson Dishes out Three Assists vs. Red Wings

Elias Pettersson notched three assists and went plus-3 in Thursday’s 4-1 win over the Red Wings. Pettersson set up two goals by Elias Lindholm and one tally for Nikita Zadorov in the contest. This was Pettersson’s third three-point effort in his last seven games. The center is up to 28 tallies, 44 helpers, 143 shots on net, 83 hits, 46 blocked shots and a plus-18 rating through 55 appearances. He’s on pace to challenge his career-best 102-point campaign from 2022-23, and he’s added more physicality this year to be a well-rounded fantasy player.

Jets vs. Canucks Betting Trends:

The total has gone UNDER in 10 of Winnipeg’s last 12 games

Over/under has gone OVER in 20 of Vancouver’s last 27 games played in February

The total has gone UNDER in 10 of Winnipeg’s last 12 games on the road

Over/under has gone UNDER in 5 of Winnipeg’s last 6 games against an opponent in the Western Conference

Jets vs. Canucks Betting Prediction

Take Vancouver. The Canucks are 21-8 in their last 29 games overall, winning 13 of 17 over that span as well. They’re also 11-2 in their last 13 home games, are 21-9 in their last 30 games against a conference foe and have won 12 out of their last 17 games against an opponent from the Central Division. On the other side, the Jets are 2-5 in their last seven games and are 1-4 in their last five road games.

Jets vs. Canucks Prediction: VANCOUVER CANUCKS -128