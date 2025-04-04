Hurricanes vs. Red Wings Prediction: Will under cash in Detroit?

The Hurricanes visit the Red Wings in an Eastern Conference showdown as both teams push toward playoff positioning in the final stretch of the regular season. The Hurricanes, a perennial Stanley Cup contender, are looking to fine-tune their game before the postseason. Meanwhile, the Red Wings, led by their exciting young core, are battling for a Wild Card spot and need every point they can get in the crowded East. What’s the best bet in tonight’s Hurricanes vs. Red Wings game?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Carolina Hurricanes (-190) at Detroit Red Wings (+160); o/u 6

10:00 p.m. ET, Thursday, April 3, 2025

T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, NV

TV: ESPN+

Hurricanes vs. Red Wings Public Betting: Bettors Leaning Vegas

Projected Starting Goalies

Hurricanes: Frederik Andersen (32-12-4, 2.45 GAA, .914 SV%) – The veteran netminder has been a steady force for Carolina and will look to slow down Detroit’s fast-paced attack.

Red Wings: Alex Lyon (18-10-5, 2.78 GAA, .910 SV%) – Lyon has provided solid goaltending in a tandem with Ville Husso, but he’ll need to be sharp against a high-powered Carolina offense.

Key Players to Watch

Carolina Hurricanes:

Sebastian Aho, C – The offensive catalyst for Carolina, leading the team in points.

Andrei Svechnikov, LW – Always a threat with his mix of power and skill, and he has a history of strong performances against Detroit.

Jaccob Slavin, D – The defensive rock who will be tasked with shutting down Detroit’s top line.

Detroit Red Wings:

Dylan Larkin, C – The captain is playing some of the best hockey of his career, leading the Red Wings’ playoff charge.

Lucas Raymond, RW – The young winger is developing into a lethal scoring threat.

Moritz Seider, D – The Red Wings’ top blueliner will need to contain Carolina’s deep forward group.

Storylines to Watch

Playoff Push for Detroit: The Red Wings are in a tight battle for a Wild Card spot. Every point matters, and they can’t afford to let home games slip away.

Carolina’s Depth: The Hurricanes have one of the deepest forward groups in the NHL, which could create mismatches against Detroit’s bottom-six.

Special Teams Battle: Carolina’s penalty kill is among the league’s best, while Detroit’s power play has been inconsistent. Winning this battle could be the difference.

Hurricanes vs. Red Wings Betting Prediction

I’m taking the under at Bovada.lv. The under is 8-1-1 in the last 10 meetings between these two teams. While the under pushed in the last meeting between these two teams, the over hasn’t hit since a March 1 matchup on 2022.

Hurricanes vs. Red Wings Prediction: UNDER 6