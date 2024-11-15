Golden Knights vs. Utah Hockey Club Prediction: Will Utah get its revenge?

A pair of teams that met earlier this month will square off at Delta Center in Salt Lake City, UT in Thursday night’s Golden Knights vs. Utah Hockey Club matchup. Will the Hockey Club gain a measure of revenge against the Golden Knights? Or is the price right to back Vegas tonight?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Vegas Golden Knights (-125) at Utah Hockey Club (+105); o/u 6.5

9:00 p.m. ET, Friday, November 15, 2024

Delta Center, Salt Lake City, UT

TV: ESPN+

Golden Knights vs. Utah Hockey Club Public Betting: Bettors Like Vegas

As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 55% of bets are on the Golden Knights’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

Eichel draws power-play assist

Jack Eichel notched a power-play assist, five shots on goal, three blocked shots and two PIM in Wednesday’s 3-2 win over the Ducks. Eichel’s point streak is now at four games, and he has a power-play helper in each of those contests. The center has a total of two goals and seven assists during the streak as he continues to provide elite offense from the Golden Knights’ top line and first power-play unit. The 28-year-old is up to five goals, 20 assists, nine power-play points (all helpers), 45 shots on net, 14 blocked shots and a plus-9 rating across 16 appearances this season.

Keller garners assist in win over Hurricanes

Clayton Keller posted an assist and two shots on goal in Wednesday’s 4-1 win over the Hurricanes. Keller saw just 12:46 of ice time in the contest, though that may have been a product of the game situation. Utah had to kill off nearly 11 minutes of penalties in the third period, and Keller is not part of the team’s regular penalty-kill rotation. He hasn’t been flashy this season with just two multi-point efforts over 16 contests. Keller has six goals, eight assists, 39 shots on net and an even plus-minus rating.

Golden Knights vs. Utah Hockey Club Betting Prediction

Take Vegas. These two teams just met earlier this month and the Golden Knights posted a 4-3 overtime victory as a -163 moneyline favorites. They outshot Utah by a 35-19 advantage and genuinely dominated the matchup. Vegas has not been as strong on the road (2-3-2) as at home (8-1) this season, but it’s not as if the Golden Knights have been horrible away from their home ice. The bottom line is that this is a good price on a good team.

Golden Knights vs. Utah Hockey Club Prediction: Vegas Golden Knights -125