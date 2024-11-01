Friday NHL Prediction & Best Bets: Will Jets & Blue Jackets Light the Lamp?

Will the Jets and Blue Jackets light the lamp plenty in Columbus tonight? Will the Sabres take down the struggling Islanders? And can the Lightning even their season series against the Wild? Read ahead for our Friday NHL Prediction & Best Bets.

Thursday NHL Best Bets Recap

My three recommendations on Thursday night were the Flyers (-135) over the Blues, the over 6 goals in the Canadiens-Capitals matchup and the Oilers (+110) over the Predators. The Flyers blew a late one-goal lead, only to reclaim it in a 2-1 victory. The Oilers blew out the Predators 5-1 despite not having Connor McDavid and the Canadiens and Capitals combined for nine goals.

Despite posting a 3-0 night, you won’t find me bragging. My picks have been sh*t to start the season. I’m 32-33 overall, as a $100 bettor would be down -$1,044.00 on the season. That said, perhaps I can build some momentum following the perfect night.

Friday NHL Prediction: Jets-Blue Jackets over 6 (-115)

The Blue Jackets beat the Islanders 2-0 on Wednesday night, but that was one of the few low-scoring games that Columbus has played in this season. The over is 6-3 in the Blue Jackets’ nine matchups this season, while the over is 6-3-1 in Winnipeg games. The over is also 6-4 in the last 10 meetings between these two teams. They met back in March of last season and the teams combined for seven goals. Plus, in Columbus’ last four games, the Blue Jackets and their opponents haven’t combined for fewer than seven goals.

Friday NHL Prediction: Buffalo Sabres -120, 7:00 p.m. ET

The Sabres are coming off a 5-2 loss to the Panthers but that game snapped a three-game winning streak for Buffalo. While Florida held Buffalo to two goals in that loss, the Sabres scored at least four goals in their three prior contests. The Sabres are also 7-3 in their last 10 games versus the Islanders, who are in a bit of a funk. They’ve dropped three consecutive games, scoring three or fewer goals in the process. In fact, they’ve dropped three out of their last four games, scoring three or fewer goals in all three of those four contests.

Friday NHL Prediction: Tampa Bay Lightning (-110); o/u 8:00 p.m. ET

The Lightning are rolling right now. They’ve won seven out of their last 10 games overall and three straight. Those three wins came against formidable foes as well, beating the Capitals 3-0, the Predators 3-2 in overtime and 5-2 at Colorado. Granted, the Wild have played well, too. They’ve won four out of their last five games, which includes a 4-2 victory in Tampa Bay on October 24. Still, these two teams are clearly on the same level. Even though Minnesota is at home, I believe this season series is evened out after tonight.