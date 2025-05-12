Capitals vs. Hurricanes Game 4 Prediction: Is betting total too low?

The Hurricanes host the Capitals in Game 4 of their Eastern Conference Semifinal series on Monday, May 12, 2025, at PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina. The Hurricanes lead the best-of-seven series 2–1 and aim to extend their advantage, while the Capitals seek to even the series. What’s the best bet in tonight’s Capitals vs. Hurricanes Game 4 matchup?

Game Matchup

Washington Capitals at Carolina Hurricanes

7:00 p.m. ET, Monday, May 12, 2025

Lenovo Center, Raleigh, NC

TV: TNT/truTV/Max

Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Hurricanes are -229 moneyline favorites. The Capitals, meanwhile, are +198 moneyline underdogs. As for the total, its sits at 5.5 goals.

Capitals vs. Hurricanes Game 4 Public Betting: Bettors Leaning Carolina

As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 58% of bets are on the Hurricanes’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

Series Recap

Washington Game 1: Carolina dominated puck possession with a 94–34 shot attempt advantage but needed overtime to secure a 2–1 victory.

Washington Game 2: Washington responded with a 3–2 win, showcasing resilience and efficient offense.

Carolina Game 3: The Hurricanes shut out the Capitals 4–0, capitalizing on defensive lapses and controlling the game’s tempo.

Key Players to Watch

Logan Thompson (Capitals): The goaltender has been a standout, posting a .926 save percentage and leading the playoffs with a +7.7 Goals Saved Above Expected (GSAx).

Andrei Svechnikov (Hurricanes): The forward’s offensive resurgence has been pivotal, including a crucial goal in Game 3.

Alexander Ovechkin (Capitals): The veteran has been held to one assist in the series. A breakout performance could shift the series momentum.

Capitals vs. Hurricanes Game 4 Betting Prediction

Carolina’s dominance in puck control and home-ice advantage position them favorably. However, Washington’s potential for offensive resurgence, led by Ovechkin, could make this a tightly contested matchup.

Capitals vs. Hurricanes Game 4 Prediction: OVER 5.5