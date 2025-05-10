Capitals vs. Hurricanes Game 3 Playoff Prediction: Will game turn low-scoring?

Will Saturday evening’s Capitals vs. Hurricanes Game 3 matchup turn low-scoring? The puck will drop at 6:00 p.m. ET from Lenovo Center in Raleigh, NC.

Game Matchup

Washington Capitals at Carolina Hurricanes

6:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, May 10, 2025

Lenovo Center, Raleigh, NC

TV: TNT/truTV/Max

Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Hurricanes are -205 moneyline favorites. The Capitals, meanwhile, are +170 moneyline underdogs. As for the total, it sits at 5.5 goals.

Capitals vs. Hurricanes Game 3 Public Betting: Bettors Backing Carolina

As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 62% of bets are on the Hurricanes’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

Series Overview

The Hurricanes lead the series 2–0, having secured commanding victories in the first two games. In Game 1, Carolina dominated with a 5–1 win, highlighted by a multi-goal performance from Jackson Blake and strong goaltending from Frederik Andersen. The Capitals aim to rebound on the road and avoid falling into a 0–3 series deficit, a position no NHL team has ever come back from.

Factors to Watch

Capitals’ Offense: Washington boasts one of the league’s most potent offenses, averaging 3.62 goals per game. However, they have struggled to convert in the series, facing Carolina’s tight defensive schemes and Frederik Andersen’s stellar play. The Capitals will need to capitalize on power-play opportunities and generate more sustained offensive pressure.

Hurricanes’ Defense and Goaltending: Carolina’s defense has been stifling, allowing just 2.60 goals per game. Frederik Andersen has been exceptional in net, with a 7–0 record in his last seven starts. The Hurricanes’ ability to suppress Washington’s offensive threats will be crucial in maintaining their series lead.

Special Teams: Both teams have shown vulnerabilities on special teams. The Capitals’ power play operates at 22.2%, while their penalty kill is at 82.6%. Conversely, the Hurricanes have a penalty kill rate of 84.8% and a power play at 17.9%. Discipline and efficiency in special teams play could be a deciding factor in this matchup.

Capitals vs. Hurricanes Game 3 Betting Prediction

Given Carolina’s home-ice advantage and recent form, they are favored to extend their series lead. However, the Capitals’ offensive depth and urgency to avoid a 0–3 deficit suggest a closely contested game. Expect a tight battle with Carolina edging out Washington in a low-scoring affair.

Capitals vs. Hurricanes Game 3 Prediction: UNDER 5.5