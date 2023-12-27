Bruins vs. Sabres NHL Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

Will Boston come through for bettors in Wednesday night’s Bruins vs. Sabres matchup? The puck will drop from KeyBak Center in Buffalo, NY tonight at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

039 Boston Bruins (-154) at 040 Buffalo Sabres (+128); o/u 6.5

7:30 p.m. ET, Wednesday, December 27, 2023

KeyBank Center, Buffalo, NY

TV: TNT

Bruins vs. Sabres Public Betting Information

As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 67% of bets are on the Bruins moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

Boston Bruins DFS SPIN

Linus Ullmark is expected to start in Saturday’s road game against Minnesota. Ullmark has a 10-4-2 record, 2.86 GAA and .912 save percentage in 16 contests this season. Those are okay numbers, but he’s been dreadful recently, posting a 3.89 GAA and an .889 save percentage over his last seven outings. To make matters worse, the Wild scored four goals on 30 shots in a 4-3 overtime win against Ullmark in his last start Tuesday, so the 30-year-old goaltender has already had problems when facing Minnesota.

Buffalo Sabres DFS SPIN

Rasmus Dahlin scored a goal in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Rangers on Saturday. Dahlin became the first defenseman this season to reach 10 goals. He has posted a double-digit goal total in three straight seasons, which ties him for the second-longest streak in Sabres history. Dahlin has a long way to go to equal the best — the great Phil Housley had eight from 1982-90. This was the 56th goal of Dahlin’s career, which moved him into fourth among defenders in Sabres history. The first overall pick in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft should remain a Norris Trophy contender for years to come.

Bruins vs. Sabres NHL Betting Trends

Boston is 5-0 ATS in its last 5 games when playing on the road against Buffalo

Boston is 5-0 SU in its last 5 games when playing on the road against Buffalo

The total has gone OVER in 4 of Buffalo’s last 5 games when playing Boston

The total has gone OVER in 4 of Buffalo’s last 5 games

Bruins vs. Sabres Betting Prediction

Take Boston. The Sabres are just 1-11 in their last 12 games when playing at home against Boston and are 3-20 in their last 23 games versus the Bruins overall. The Bruins are also 81-27 in their last 108 games when playing as a favorite.

On the other side, the Sabres are just 4-10 in their last 14 games against an Eastern Conference foe and have dropped 12 out of their last 17 games when listed as the underdog.

Bruins vs. Sabres NHL Prediction: BOSTON BRUINS -154