Bruins vs. Penguins Prediction: Will game turn high-scoring?

The Boston Bruins (27-25-8) will face the Pittsburgh Penguins (24-28-9) at PPG Paints Arena on Saturday, March 1, 2025, at 3:00 PM ET. With Pittsburgh listed as the moneyline favorite and the total sitting at 6 goals, what’s the smart bet in today’s Bruins vs. Penguins matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Boston Bruins (+105) at Pittsburgh Penguins (-125); o/u 6

3:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, March 1, 2025

PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh, PA

TV: ABC/ESPN+

Bruins vs. Penguins Public Betting: Bettors Leaning with Pittsburgh

As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 56% of bets are on the Penguins moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

Team Performance:

Boston Bruins: The Bruins are currently on a four-game losing streak and sit outside of a playoff spot. They average 2.73 goals per game on 27.6 shots, while allowing 3.18 goals on 28.6 shots against per game.

Pittsburgh Penguins: The Penguins recently snapped a four-game losing streak with a win on Thursday. They average 2.87 goals per game but have struggled defensively, allowing an average of 3.59 goals per game, ranking 31st in the league.

Key Players:

Boston Bruins: David Pastrnak leads with 73 points, followed by Brad Marchand with 47 points. Goaltender Jeremy Swayman has a record of 18-19-6, a 3.00 GAA, and a .897 save percentage this season.

Pittsburgh Penguins: Sidney Crosby leads with 61 points, with Rickard Rakell contributing 49 points. Goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic has a 12-11-5 record, a 3.22 GAA, and a .891 save percentage this season.

Bruins vs. Penguins Betting Prediction

Given both teams’ defensive struggles and goaltending issues, a high-scoring game is anticipated. The Penguins’ strong power play could exploit the Bruins’ penalty kill weaknesses. However, considering the Bruins’ offensive capabilities against the Penguins’ defensive challenges, I lean towards the over. In fact, the over is 3-1-1 in the last five meetings between these two teams.

Bruins vs. Penguins Prediction: OVER 6