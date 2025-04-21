Blues vs. Jets Game 2 NHL Playoffs Prediction: Will Winnipeg take 2-0 lead?

The St. Louis Blues and Winnipeg Jets face off in Game 2 of their Western Conference First Round series on Monday, April 21, 2025, at Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg. The Jets lead the best-of-seven series 1–0 after a 5–3 comeback victory in Game 1.​ What’s the best bet in tonight’s Blues vs. Jets matchup?

Game Matchup

St. Louis Blues at Winnipeg Jets

7:30 p.m. ET, Monday, April 21, 2025

Canada Life Centre, Winnipeg, MB

TV: ESPN2

Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Jets are -190 moneyline favorites. The Blues, meanwhile, are +160 moneyline underdogs. As for the total, its sits at 5.5 goals.

Blues vs. Jets Game 2 Public Betting: Bettors Love Winnipeg

As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 74% of bets are on the Jets’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

Game 1 Recap

In the series opener, the Blues held a 3–2 lead entering the third period, but the Jets rallied with three unanswered goals to secure the win. This marked Winnipeg’s first comeback victory when trailing after two periods since February 24, highlighting their resilience in high-pressure situations.

Key Storylines

Blues’ Response: St. Louis aims to bounce back and even the series before it shifts to their home ice. Head coach Jim Montgomery emphasized the importance of learning from the late-game lapse and maintaining composure under pressure.​

Jets’ Momentum: Winnipeg looks to capitalize on their Game 1 momentum. The team seeks a stronger start to avoid early deficits, focusing on consistent performance throughout the game.​

Players to Watch

St. Louis Blues: Captain Robert Thomas and forward Jordan Kyrou are pivotal to the Blues’ offensive efforts. Their performance will be crucial in generating scoring opportunities and leading the team’s response.​

Winnipeg Jets: Goaltender Connor Hellebuyck’s experience and poise are vital for the Jets’ defensive stability. Offensively, Mark Scheifele and Kyle Connor continue to be key contributors, providing scoring depth and leadership.​

Blues vs. Jets Game 2 Betting Prediction

I backed St. Louis in Game 1 and while the Blues held several leads through the game, they came up short. I won’t be going back to the well tonight. The Jets are now 8-2 in their last 10 games versus the Blues, winning three straight in the process.

Blues vs. Jets Game 2 Prediction: WINNIPEG JETS -190