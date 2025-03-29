Blues vs. Avalanche Prediction: Will St. Louis win ninth straight?

The St. Louis Blues travel to Ball Arena to take on the Colorado Avalanche in a key late-season matchup on March 29, 2025. Both teams are vying for playoff positioning in the Western Conference, making this a crucial contest. The Avalanche have been dominant on home ice, while the Blues look to play spoiler and build momentum down the stretch. What’s the smart bet in today’s Blues vs. Avalanche matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

St. Louis Blues (+165) at Colorado Avalanche (-200); o/u 5.5

4:30 p.m. ET, Saturday, March 29, 2025

Ball Arena, Denver, CO

TV: ESPN+

Blues vs. Avalanche Public Betting: Bettors Love Colorado

As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 71% of bets are on the Avalanche moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

Team Performance & Recent Form

St. Louis Blues: The Blues have had an up-and-down season, fighting for a Wild Card spot in the Western Conference. Their success has largely depended on goaltending and defensive play, as they’ve struggled to match high-scoring teams in offensive firepower.

Colorado Avalanche: The Avalanche continue to be one of the elite teams in the NHL, led by their potent offense and deep defensive corps. With stars like Nathan MacKinnon and Cale Makar leading the charge, they remain a legitimate Stanley Cup contender.

Key Players to Watch

Blues:

Jordan Binnington (G) – The Blues’ goaltender will need to be at his best against a high-powered Colorado offense.

Robert Thomas (C) – A playmaking forward who will be vital in generating offense against a strong Avalanche defense.

Justin Faulk (D) – A key defensive presence tasked with slowing down Colorado’s speed and skill.

Avalanche:

Nathan MacKinnon (C) – One of the best players in the league, MacKinnon is always a threat with his speed and shot.

Mikko Rantanen (RW) – A consistent offensive force who complements MacKinnon perfectly.

Cale Makar (D) – An elite puck-moving defenseman who can change the game with his skating and vision.

Blues vs. Avalanche Betting Prediction

The Avalanche have historically had the edge over the Blues in recent seasons, particularly in Colorado, where they take full advantage of the altitude and fast-paced style of play. However, the Blues have been known to play a heavy, physical game that can sometimes slow down the Avalanche’s tempo.

Special teams could play a huge role in this matchup. The Avalanche boast a lethal power play, while the Blues will need a strong penalty kill to keep themselves in the game. If St. Louis can stay disciplined and play structured hockey, they may have a chance to pull off an upset. With how hot St. Louis is, I’m taking the Blues as a heavy underdog at Bovada.lv.

Blues vs. Avalanche Prediction: ST. LOUIS BLUES +165