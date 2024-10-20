Week 7 NFL Prediction: Packers will win and cover at Lambeau

The Houston Texans head to Green Bay to face the Packers on Sunday when Week 7’s afternoon slate begins at 1:00 PM ET on CBS. Can the Texans cover the 3-point spread as road underdogs? Keep reading for our Texans vs. Packers betting prediction.

The Houston Texans are 5-1 straight up and 2-3-1 against the spread this year. Their best win came against Buffalo, and their only loss came against Minnesota.

The Green Bay Packers are 4-2 straight up and 4-2 against the spread this season. Their best win came against Arizona, and their worst loss came against Philadelphia.

Texans vs. Packers Matchup & Betting Odds

459 Houston Texans (+3) at 460 Green Bay Packers (-3); o/u 48.5

1:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, October 20, 2024

Lambeau Field, Green Bay, WI

TV: CBS

Texans vs. Packers Public Betting Information

Our NFL Public Betting Information page indicates that 70% of public bettors are currently backing the Texans when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Houston Texans Daily Fantasy Spin

Texans wide receivers Nico Collins (hamstring), Robert Woods (foot), and Steven Sims (back) have all been ruled out for Sunday’s contest against the Packers. That leaves Houston with wide receivers Stefon Diggs, Tank Dell, and Xavier Hutchinson to receive most of the targets in the passing game this weekend.

Houston got running back Joe Mixon back in action last week against New England. He had been out for 3 games with an ankle injury. His performance was exemplary. Mixon logged 13 carries for 102 yards and a touchdown and 2 catches for 30 yards and a touchdown in the Texans’ 41-21 win over the Patriots last weekend. He should get at least 10-15 touches on Sunday.

Green Bay Packers Daily Fantasy Spin

Packers defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday’s game. Green Bay defensive tackle Colby Wooden (knee) is questionable to play on Sunday. Three-time Pro Bowl DT Kenny Clark should get the bulk of the snaps at defensive tackle on Sunday with second-year IDL Karl Brooks backing him up.

Green Bay wide receiver Christian Watson had his best game of the season last weekend against Arizona. Watson missed the team’s previous game against the Rams with a sprained ankle but returned with a flourish against the Cardinals, hauling in 3 passes for 68 yards and a touchdown. Christian Watson gives Green Bay a deep threat that makes the rest of their receiving corps more dangerous.

Texans vs. Packers Betting Trends

Houston is 1-3 ATS in their last 4 games against Green Bay.

Houston is 2-4-1 ATS against NFC opponents since the start of last season.

Green Bay is 4-3 ATS against AFC opponents since the start of last season.

Green Bay is 7-4 ATS as the home team since the beginning of last season.

The Packers are 8-2 ATS in their last 10 games overall.

Texans vs. Packers Betting Prediction:

The Packers appear to be trending in the right direction. After going down 28-7 at halftime of their game against Minnesota, Green Bay has played quite well in the 10 quarters since. The Packers outscored Minnesota 22-3 in the second half of that game but still lost 31-29. Next, Green Bay defeated the Rams on the road 24-19. The Packers followed that up with a 34-13 home blowout win over the Cardinals last weekend.

Jordan Love was coming back from an injury in the Minnesota game and has looked a little bit better in each game after that contest. Love is currently tied for second in the NFL with 12 touchdown passes this year, despite missing 2 full games of action.

I think going into Lambeau Field will be quite difficult for a young team like the Texans, and they may make some youthful mistakes on Sunday. Green Bay’s defense does lead the NFL in takeaways per game this season, and they seem like a safe bet to force multiple turnovers on Sunday. The public is all over the Texans because they blew out a bad Patriots team that started a rookie QB last weekend. I’m not. I’m laying the points with the Packers at home in this one.

NFL Week 7 Texans vs. Packers Betting Prediction: GREEN BAY PACKERS -3