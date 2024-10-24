Vikings vs. Rams: Can One Trend Lead Los Angeles to Victory?

The Vikings will look to bounce back from their first loss of the season on Thursday when they head to Los Angeles to take on the Rams. Minnesota won their first 5 games of the season before losing to the Detroit Lions last week. Los Angeles won their second game of the season last week and will look to ride that momentum against a tough opponent on Thursday Night Football. Minnesota is a 3 point favorite and this Vikings vs. Rams matchup kicks off at 8:15 p.m. ET.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Minnesota Vikings (-3) at Los Angeles Rams (+3) o/u 48

8:15 p.m. ET, Thursday, October 24, 2024

SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA

TV: AMAZON

Public Betting: Public Bettors Love Vikings

As of this writing, our NFL Public Betting page shows that 82% of bets are on Minnesota. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Minnesota Vikings

Minnesota hosted the one-loss Lions on Sunday and lost 31-29 on a field goal by Jake Bates with 15 seconds left. The Vikings took the lead on a fumble return for a touchdown a few drives before the Lions hit the game winning field goal. Sam Darnold completed 22 of 27 pass attempts for 259 yards and a touchdown while also adding an interception. Aaron Jones averaged 6.6 yards per carry and had a touchdown. Justin Jefferson led receivers with 81 yards and a touchdown. The Vikings gave up 280 yards passing and another 144 on the ground. They finished with 4 sacks and 5 tackles for loss, and of course the fumble return. Tight End T.J. Hockenson might make his season debut on Thursday night after recovering from ACL and MCL tears. He is currently listed as questionable and has not been added to the 53 man roster yet.

Los Angeles Rams

Good news for the Rams, Cooper Kupp is officially slated to play on Thursday night for the first time since week 2. Kupp had 18 receptions for 147 yards and a touchdown in the game and a half he played before the injury to his ankle. Fellow star receiver Puka Nacua is listed as a limited participant in practice for Tuesday and Wednesday and listed as questionable for Thursday’s game. It would make more sense to have him miss one more game and then come back next Sunday after the mini bye week, but not completely ruled out. The Rams are coming off of a 20-15 victory over the Raiders on Sunday. The defense never allowed Las Vegas to find the end zone, forcing 5 field goals. They also had 3 interceptions on Gardner Minshew.

Vikings vs. Rams Betting Trends

Minnesota is 5-1 ATS in their last 6 games

The UNDER is 4-2 in Minnesota’s last 6 games

Los Angeles is 6-1 SU in their last 7 home games

The OVER is 8-1 in Los Angeles’ last 9 home games against Minnesota

Vikings vs. Rams Prediction:

Take the Rams +3 on Thursday Night Football. With all of the wide receiver trades, there’s a lot of noise and a lot of calls about Cooper Kupp possibly moving on from Los Angeles. This could be the last time we see Matthew Stafford throwing to Kupp. I think they will put on a special performance in Kupp’s first game back since week 2.

Here’s an interesting trend this season. Every team that has played the Lions this season, have lost their following game (Cowboys pending). The Rams lost to the Cardinals after their week 1 loss to the Lions. The Bucs lost to the Broncos after beating the Lions. The Cardinals got destroyed by the Commanders following their loss to the Lions. The Seahawks lost to the Giants at home following their loss to the Lions. The Minnesota Vikings seem to be in more of a let down spot than a bounce back spot as they travel to Los Angeles on the short week.

The Rams have also covered in 7 of their last 10 games as a home underdog. They have some momentum following their win over the Raiders and they get their star receiver back on the field. I wouldn’t entirely rule out Los Angeles winning on Thursday night and if they do and move to 3-4 on the season, with Puka’s return on the horizon, maybe all trade talks come to an end and the Rams make a run for the playoffs.

Vikings vs. Rams Prediction: Rams +3