Close Menu
    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    NFL Articles

    Vikings vs. Packers: Will Minnesota remain undefeated?

    Paul ElliotBy No Comments
    Vikings vs. Packers

    The Minnesota Vikings will travel to Green Bay to take on the Packers on Sunday afternoon. With Green Bay listed as a 2.5-point favorites and the total sitting at 43.5 points, what is the smart play? Keep reading for our Minnesota vs. Green Bay prediction.

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    269 Minnesota Vikings (+2.5) at 270 Green Bay Packers (-2.5); o/u 43.5

    1:00 p.m. ET, September, 29, 2024

    Lambeau Field, Green Bay, WI

    TV: CBS

    Vikings vs. Packers Public Betting:

    As of this writing, our NFL Public Betting page shows that 82% of bets are on the Minnesota Vikings. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Minnesota Vikings Game Notes

    The Vikings moved to 3-0 after defeating the Texans 34-7 last Sunday. Sam Darnold continued his great season, throwing for 181 yards and four touchdowns. Darnold is expected to be a full go for Sunday, after suffering a knee bruise against Houston.

    Green Bay Packers Game Notes

    Green Bay improved to 2-1 beating the Titans by 16 points last week. Malik Willis threw for 202 yards and added 73 yards on the ground in 6 attempts. If the Packers go with Jordan Love or Willis against Minnesota they should have a good opportunity to win this contest.

    Vikings vs. Packers BETTING PREDICTION

    Give me the Under. These are two great defenses, and I expect this to be a hard-nosed divisional game. Both running backs should get a lot of work in this one, which will keep the clocking moving. This should be a great game where points are at premium.

    Vikings vs. Packers Prediction: Under 43.5

    Related Posts

    Add A Comment
    Leave A Reply
    TheSpread Logo light

    NFL

    NBA

    NCAAFB

    NCAABB

    MLB

    NHL

    Betting

    ABOUT

    THIS IS NOT A GAMBLING SITE – If you think you have a gambling problem click here to find help.

    Disclaimer: This site is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Individual users are responsible for the laws regarding accessing gambling information from their jurisdictions. Many countries around the world prohibit gambling, please check the laws in your location. Any use of this information that may violate any federal, state, local or international law is strictly prohibited.

    Copyright: The information contained on TheSpread.com website is protected by international copyright and may not be reproduced, or redistributed in any way without expressed written consent.

    About: TheSpread.com is the largest sports betting news site in the United States. We provide point spread news, odds, statistics and information to over 175 countries around the world each year. Our coverage includes all North American College and Professional Sports as well as entertainment, political and proposition wagering news.

    ©1999-2023 TheSpread.com