Vikings vs. Packers: Will Minnesota remain undefeated?

The Minnesota Vikings will travel to Green Bay to take on the Packers on Sunday afternoon. With Green Bay listed as a 2.5-point favorites and the total sitting at 43.5 points, what is the smart play? Keep reading for our Minnesota vs. Green Bay prediction.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

269 Minnesota Vikings (+2.5) at 270 Green Bay Packers (-2.5); o/u 43.5

1:00 p.m. ET, September, 29, 2024

Lambeau Field, Green Bay, WI

TV: CBS

Vikings vs. Packers Public Betting:

As of this writing, our NFL Public Betting page shows that 82% of bets are on the Minnesota Vikings. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Minnesota Vikings Game Notes

The Vikings moved to 3-0 after defeating the Texans 34-7 last Sunday. Sam Darnold continued his great season, throwing for 181 yards and four touchdowns. Darnold is expected to be a full go for Sunday, after suffering a knee bruise against Houston.

Green Bay Packers Game Notes

Green Bay improved to 2-1 beating the Titans by 16 points last week. Malik Willis threw for 202 yards and added 73 yards on the ground in 6 attempts. If the Packers go with Jordan Love or Willis against Minnesota they should have a good opportunity to win this contest.

Vikings vs. Packers BETTING PREDICTION

Give me the Under. These are two great defenses, and I expect this to be a hard-nosed divisional game. Both running backs should get a lot of work in this one, which will keep the clocking moving. This should be a great game where points are at premium.

Vikings vs. Packers Prediction: Under 43.5

