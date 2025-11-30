Vikings vs. Seahawks Picks & Predictions: Will game stay under total?

With a quarterback making his NFL debut for Minnesota, will the Vikings’ matchup against the Seahawks on Sunday afternoon stay under the total? In our Vikings vs. Seahawks Picks & Predictions article, we cover the odds, the matchup and hand out a final score projection.

Vikings vs. Seahawks Game Day Information

Matchup: Minnesota Vikings (4–7) at Seattle Seahawks (8–3)

Date: Sunday, November 30, 2025

Kickoff: 1:05 PM PT / 4:05 PM ET.

Venue: Lumen Field — Seattle, WA.

TV / Streaming: CBS regional (check local listings / national window).

Vikings vs. Seahawks — Week 13 Odds Team Spread Total Moneyline Minnesota Vikings +13 Over 41 +525 Seattle Seahawks -13 Under 41 -750 Opening line: Vikings

Weather — will it impact the game?

Lumen Field is an open-air stadium and Seattle’s late-November climate always deserves respect. The forecasted temps are in the mid-40s with very light wind, and most aggregators currently rate the precipitation impact as minimal. That means, barring a late-model shift, the game is likely to play in near-normal conditions for Seattle (some dampness possible but not a full-on storm). Because totals in the low 40s are sensitive to even small weather changes, bettors should watch final forecasts inside 24 hours, but current projections don’t indicate a weather-driven spike toward the under — instead they leave the decision to matchup-driven factors.

Public Betting Tickets

Vikings vs. Seahawks — Who is The Public Betting? Team Tickets Spread Movement (Open → Current) Minnesota Vikings 51% +1.5 → +11.5 Seattle Seahawks 49% -1.5 → -11.5

Numbers update frequently — check the latest on the NFL public betting chart and learn usage basics in our public betting guide.

Injury Report

Seattle’s official Week 13 injury report lists RB George Holani as out (hamstring) while the rest of the active roster remains largely intact; the Seahawks’ report also highlights Rylie Mills returning to practice after a prior PUP designation. Seattle enters the game with its core defensive pieces available, which preserves an already-stout pass rush and turnover-generating secondary look. That continuity is important because the Seahawks thrive on forcing opponents into hurried decisions and short-field mistakes.

Minnesota’s season has been rocky at quarterback and across skill positions; recent journalistic accounts note quarterback instability and turnover-prone offensive play (multiple starters/changes this season). The Vikings’ limited consistency at QB and schematic execution increases variance on offensive outputs — specifically, it lowers the floor for high-drive, high-scoring performances in hostile environments. That combination — a steady Seahawks defense vs. a variable Vikings offense — pushes us toward expecting fewer clean, high-yardage drives and more short possessions and punts.

Vikings vs. Seahawks Picks & Predictions

Pick: Under 41

1) Seahawks defense + Vikings offensive inconsistency

Seattle’s defense has consistently generated pressure and turnovers this season, turning opponent drives into short fields and limiting sustained scoring. Conversely, Minnesota has cycled quarterbacks and struggled to produce efficient, long drives — the kind that inflate totals. When a team regularly loses possessions early (three-and-outs, turnovers), game length measured in possessions favors the under. With Seattle expected to dominate time of possession and tilt the field, the number of true scoring opportunities in the game decreases, supporting an under lean.

2) Game-script tendencies and clock control

If Seattle builds a lead early, Pete Carroll’s clubs often lean heavier on the run and clock-eating drives — even more so when playing a weaker opponent on a cold November afternoon. That style reduces total possessions and scoring chances. Meanwhile, Minnesota’s best path is chunk plays and quick scores; but QB instability and Seattle’s ability to force errant throws make those chunk plays less likely. The combination of a Seahawks lead + conservative clock management frequently produces lower totals than market models initially predict.

3) Market shape and value at 41

With most shops setting 41–41.5 and expert models skewing toward Seattle control, the under is getting attention from sharps who model possession counts and scoring efficiency. Taking Under 41 captures situations where Seattle wins comfortably but with fewer possessions (and when defensive/special-teams scoring replaces multiple offensive touchdowns). If the total gets trimmed to 40.5 or 40, that only enhances the edge for under backers; at 41, the bet is already pricing in a mid-range scoring game and offers a reasonable margin against the Seahawks’ likely game script.

Final score projection: Seahawks 20 — Vikings 10.

