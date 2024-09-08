Titans vs. Bears NFL Betting Prediction, Odds & Trends

The Tennessee Titans head to Chicago to face the Bears on Sunday when Week 1’s afternoon slate begins at 1:00 PM ET on FOX. Can the Titans cover the 4-point spread as road underdogs? Keep reading for our Titans vs. Bears betting prediction.

The Tennessee Titans went 6-11 straight up and 7-9-1 against the spread last year. Their best win came against the Dolphins, and their worst loss came against the Jaguars.

The Chicago Bears went 7-10 straight up and 8-7-2 against the spread last season. Their best win came against the Lions, and their worst loss came against the Vikings.

Titans vs. Bears Matchup & Betting Odds

465 Tennessee Titans (+4) at 466 Chicago Bears (-4); o/u 44.5

1:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, September 8, 2024

Soldier Field, Chicago, IL

TV: FOX

Titans vs. Bears Public Betting Information

Our NFL Public Betting Information page indicates that 60% of public bettors are currently backing the Titans when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Tennessee Titans Daily Fantasy Spin

Titans safety Jamal Adams (hip) and linebacker Otis Reese IV (concussion) will both miss Sunday’s road date with the Bears. Adams is likely the bigger loss of the two as he racked up 48 total tackles, 7 tackles for loss, and 2 passes defended in 9 games of action as a member of the Seahawks last year.

Tennessee wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (knee) was initially listed as questionable for Sunday’s game, but he’s expected to play against the Bears, albeit in a potentially limited capacity. Hopkins had 1,057 receiving yards for the Titans last season.

Titans cornerback Chidobe Awuzie was limited in practice Friday and is officially listed as questionable for Sunday’s game against the Bears. He’s listed as the team’s starting left cornerback on the depth chart.

Chicago Bears Daily Fantasy Spin

Bears wide receiver Keenan Allen was originally listed as questionable with a heel injury, but he’s expected to play against the Titans on Sunday afternoon. Allen recorded 1,243 receiving yards in 13 games of action as a member of the Chargers last season.

Chicago defensive ends Darrell Taylor (foot), DeMarcus Walker (groin), and Montez Sweat (toe) are all officially listed as questionable to play on Sunday. Sweat was a full participant in Friday’s practice while Walker practiced in a limited capacity and Taylor was held out of practice completely. Bears defensive lineman Zacch Pickens will miss Sunday’s game with a groin injury. Pickens logged 20 total tackles in 17 games for the Bears last year.

Titans vs. Bears Betting Trends

Tennessee is 3-6-1 ATS in their last 10 games overall.

Tennessee was 2-5 ATS as a road underdog last season.

Chicago is 6-2-1 ATS in their last 9 games overall.

Chicago is 13-9-2 ATS as a home favorite since the start of the 2018 season.

Titans vs. Bears Betting Prediction:

The Titans are 31-23-2 ATS as an underdog since the start of the 2018 season. That fact may be why the public is slightly favoring Tennessee in this game. But the Titans accrued that stellar ATS record as an underdog with Mike Vrabel as the head coach. Vrabel was fired this past offseason and is now a consultant with the Cleveland Browns.

Tennessee’s new head coach is Brian Callahan, the former offensive coordinator for the Cincinnati Bengals. Callahan has never been a head coach at any level, and he has a tough task ahead of him. The Titans have to go into Soldier Field against a Chicago team that won 5 of their final 8 games last season. The Bears’ new franchise quarterback is Caleb Williams, who is one of the best prospects at the position in the past 15 years. I could see Williams making a big splash in his debut (a la Robert Griffin III in 2012) and leading the Bears to a convincing home victory. I’m laying the points with Chicago at Soldier Field in this one.

NFL Week 1 Titans vs. Bears Prediction: CHICAGO BEARS -4