Texans vs. Steelers Preseason Prediction: Will dog cash?

The Texans vs. Steelers matchup will kick off at 7:00 p.m. ET in Pittsburgh. With the Steelers listed as 2.5-point home dogs and the total sitting at 37.5, what’s the smart bet tonight in Pittsburgh?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Houston Texans (-2.5) at Pittsburgh Steelers (+2.5); o/u 37.5

7:00 p.m. ET, Friday, August 9, 2024

Acrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh, PA

TV: NFL Network/NFL+

Texans vs. Steelers: Bettors backing Houston

Our NFL Public Betting Information page indicates that 61% of public bettors are currently backing the Texans when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Texans to play starters in preseason

Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans told reporters that starters will play in preseason Week 1 against the Steelers. Speaking to reporters Monday, Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans said that starters will see snaps against the Steelers in preseason Week 1. “You just have to go through and play live reps of football before September. You’ll see our ones go out and get reps this week against Pittsburgh.” How long the starters will remain in the game remains to be seen, but it is now evident that we will see them on the field against the Steelers.

Hang up in Steelers’ acquisition of Aiyuk

The Athletic’s Dianna Russini reports the 49ers “haven’t been satisfied with the Steelers’ offers” for Brandon Aiyuk. According to Russini, the 49ers “would like a receiver in return for Aiyuk” but “are open to players at other positions.” As it stands right now, the Steelers seem like the most likely team to acquire the star receiver, especially with the Patriots now appearing out of the sweepstakes. However, this negotiation appears far from over for the time being.

The 49ers have little ground to negotiate a more favorable trade at this time. Their relationship with Aiyuk appears frayed beyond repair at this point, and the downside to keeping him on the roster this season could mean another year of trade/contract negotiations next offseason when they would have to franchise tag him to keep him on the roster. We’ll likely know in the near future if the Steelers are willing to up their current offer or if they prefer to move on from trade discussions.

Texans vs. Steelers Betting Trends

Steelers are 14-2 SU in their last 16 games played in August.

Steelers are 19-4 SU in their last 23 games played in August.

Texans are 3-10 SU in their last 13 games against an opponent in the AFC North division.

The total has gone UNDER in 9 of Houston’s last 12 games played in August.

Texans vs. Steelers Prediction:

Take Pittsburgh. It’s tempting to back Houston after Ryans stated that the starters will play, but we don’t know how long they’ll stay in the game. We do know that the Steelers are breaking in a new offense and that means both Russell Wilson and Justin Fields could see time. Fields might not be a reliable starter, but he’s better than most of the backups in the NFL. Even when Pittsburgh turns the offense over to Kyle Allen, he has some NFL experience with the Bills.

Texans vs. Steelers NFL Prediction: PITTSBURGH STEELERS +2.5