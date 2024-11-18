Texans vs. Cowboys Prediction: Will C.J. Stroud & Houston cover?

The Texans vs. Cowboys Monday Night Football matchup will wrap up Week 11 in the NFL tonight at 8:15 p.m. ET. Despite playing backup quarterback Cooper Rush, is 7 points still not enough to view Dallas as a live dog?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Houston Texans (-7) at Dallas Cowboys (+7); o/u 41.5

AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX

8:15 p.m. ET, Monday, November 18, 2024

TV: ESPN

Texans vs. Cowboys Public Betting: Bettors laying points with Texans

Our NFL Public Betting Information page indicates that 63% of public bettors are currently backing the Texans when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Collins off the injury report, will play

Texans WR Nico Collins is off the injury report and will play against the Cowboys in Week 11. Collins was activated from injured reserve ahead of the team’s Week 10 game against the Lions but was ultimately held out of action for the fifth consecutive game. He proved his health in practice this week, upgrading to a full participant in the final two sessions before being removed from the injury report on Saturday. The Texans will look to get back in the win column against the Cowboys after dropping two straight.

Lamb’s back injury not a concern?

Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy said WR CeeDee Lamb’s back injury is “not of high concern.” Speaking Saturday, Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy told reporters that wide receiver CeeDee Lamb’s back injury is “not of high concern” after the star wide receiver popped back up on the injury report Saturday, ultimately drawing a questionable tag for the team’s Monday Night Football contest against the Texans. The coach’s comments ease a bit of the uncertainty for fantasy managers that are likely counting on the alpha wide receiver’s production for Week 11.

Texans vs. Cowboys Betting Trends

The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Houston’s last 6 games when playing Dallas

The total has gone UNDER in 7 of Houston’s last 9 games

Dallas is 4-1 SU in its last 5 games when playing Houston

The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Dallas’s last 6 games when playing Houston

Texans vs. Cowboys Prediction:

I’m going to roll the dice with Dallas as a home dog. Houston is unequivocally the better team, even if Dak Prescott were healthy. That said, the Texans haven’t played like it of late. While they did cover against the Lions last Sunday night, they also blew a significant halftime lead in the process. They also lost outright to a terrible Jets team in Week 8 and failed to cover in Week 7 versus the Colts. Ultimately, this is too big of a number to lay.

Texans vs. Cowboys NFL Prediction: DALLAS COWBOYS +7