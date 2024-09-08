Texans vs. Colts NFL Betting Prediction, Odds & Trends

The Houston Texans head to Indianapolis to face the Colts on Sunday when Week 1’s afternoon slate begins at 1:00 PM ET on CBS. Can the Colts cover the 3-point spread as home underdogs? Keep reading for our Texans vs. Colts betting prediction.

The Houston Texans went 11-8 straight up and 10-9 against the spread last year. Their best win came against the Bengals, and their worst loss came against the Panthers.

The Indianapolis Colts went 9-8 straight up and 9-8 against the spread last season. Their best win came against the Ravens, and their worst loss came against the Falcons.

Texans vs. Colts Matchup & Betting Odds

469 Houston Texans (-3) at 470 Indianapolis Colts (+3); o/u 48.5

1:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, September 8, 2024

Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, IN

TV: CBS

Texans vs. Colts Public Betting Information

Our NFL Public Betting Information page indicates that 60% of public bettors are currently backing the Texans when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Houston Texans Daily Fantasy Spin

Texans backup strong safety M.J. Stewart will miss Sunday’s game due to a knee injury. Stewart recorded 22 total tackles, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery in 8 games of action for Houston last season.

The big new addition to the Houston offense is former Vikings and Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs. The Texans acquired Diggs via trade during the offseason and he should slide right into the team’s #1 wide receiver role. In 17 games of action for Buffalo last season, Diggs logged 107 catches for 1,183 yards and 8 touchdowns. He’s currently eclipsed the 1,000 receiving yard mark six years in a row and he’ll look to make it 7 straight 1,000 yard campaigns in 2024.

Indianapolis Colts Daily Fantasy Spin

Colts wide receiver Josh Downs is listed as out for Sunday afternoon’s game against the Texans. He’s dealing with an ankle injury. Downs recorded 68 catches for 771 yards and 2 touchdowns in 17 games of action for Indianapolis last season.

Indianapolis kicker Matt Gay is questionable for Sunday’s game due to a hernia. Gay converted 33 of 41 field goal attempts and 35 of 36 extra point attempts for the Colts last season. If Gay is unable to play, Indianapolis will likely use undrafted rookie kicker Spencer Shrader, who is currently on the practice squad.

Texans vs. Colts Betting Trends

Houston is 3-5 ATS as a favorite since the start of the 2022 season.

Houston is 4-6 ATS in their last 10 games against Indianapolis.

Indianapolis is 17-15 ATS as a home underdog since the start of the 2012 season.

Indianapolis is 36-33-4 ATS in division games since the start of the 2012 season.

Texans vs. Colts Betting Prediction:

To me, the Colts are candidates to be sleeper contenders this season. Last year was their first year under head coach Shane Steichen. With Anthony Richardson out most of the season with an injury last year, the Colts’ offense ranked 11th in the NFL in scoring with 23.3 points per game. This year, Richardson is back, and the team has had another year to learn Steichen’s offensive system.

Indy also added wide receivers Adonai Mitchell and Anthony Gould through the draft this past offseason, which should give Richardson some more weapons on the outside. Everyone is ready to anoint the Texans as legit Super Bowl contenders. And they might be. But Houston lost to Indianapolis in Week 2 last season. I could see the Colts beating the Texans (or coming very close) in Week 1 this year. I’m going to fade the public and take the Colts and the points at home on Sunday afternoon.

NFL Week 1 Texans vs. Colts Prediction: INDIANAPOLIS COLTS +3