    Steelers vs. Raiders: Total too high?

    Steelers vs. Raiders

    The Pittsburgh Steelers will travel to Las Vegas to take on the Raiders on Sunday afternoon. With the Steelers listed as a 3.0-point favorites and the total sitting at 36.5 points, what is the smart play? Keep reading for our Steelers vs. Raiders prediction.

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    279 Pittsburgh Steelers (-3.0) at 280 Las Vegas Raiders (+3.0); o/u 36.5

    4:25 p.m. ET, Sunday, October 13, 2024

    Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas

    TV: CBS

    Steelers vs. Raiders Public Betting:

    As of this writing, our NFL Public Betting page shows that 55% of bets are on the Pittsburgh Steelers. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Pittsburgh Steelers Game Notes

    The Steelers dropped to 3-2, losing to the Cowboys by three points last Sunday night. It appears Justin Fields will remain the starter for Week 6, although we could see a change to Russell Wilson under center at some point.

    Las Vegas Raiders Game Notes

    Las Vegas fell to 2-3 on Sunday, losing to the Broncos 34-18 on October 6th. The Raiders are making a QB change, as Aidan O’Connell will make his first start of the season against Pittsburgh.

    Steelers vs. Raiders BETTING PREDICTION

    Take the under. This is going to be an ugly game if you enjoy points. Neither offense has shown much life this season and both defenses have a plenty of playmakers. If we don’t get any defensive touchdowns or special team touchdowns, I like this under as this feels like a first to twenty points type of game.  

    Steelers vs. Raiders Prediction: Under 36.5

