Steelers vs. Colts NFL Prediction: Can Steelers remain unbeaten?

The Pittsburgh Steelers head to Indianapolis to face the Colts on Sunday when Week 4’s afternoon slate begins at 1:00 PM ET on CBS. Can the Colts cover the 2-point spread as home underdogs? Keep reading for our Steelers vs. Colts betting prediction.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are 3-0 straight up and 3-0 against the spread this year. Their best win came against Atlanta and they are undefeated this season.

The Indianapolis Colts are 1-2 straight up and 2-1 against the spread this season. Their only win came against Chicago and their worst loss came against Green Bay.

Steelers vs. Colts Matchup & Betting Odds

265 Pittsburgh Steelers (-2) at 266 Indianapolis Colts (+2); o/u 40.5

1:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, September 29, 2024

Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, IN

TV: CBS

Steelers vs. Colts Public Betting Information

Our NFL Public Betting Information page indicates that 62% of public bettors are currently backing the Steelers when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Pittsburgh Steelers Daily Fantasy Spin

Steelers guard Isaac Seumalo (pectoral), running back Jaylen Warren (knee), cornerback Cory Trice Jr. (hamstring), tight end MyCole Pruitt (knee), linebacker Alex Highsmith (groin), and offensive tackle Troy Fautanu (knee) will all sit out Sunday’s road date with the Colts. Seumalo and Highsmith are listed as starters at their respective positions while Warren is the club’s #2 running back.

Pittsburgh backup quarterback Russell Wilson is questionable for Sunday’s contest with a calf injury. If he’s unable to go, the Steelers will likely use 3rd-string QB Kyle Allen to back up starting QB Justin Fields.

Indianapolis Colts Daily Fantasy Spin

Colts defensive end Kwity Paye (quadriceps) and cornerback Kenny Moore II (hip) have both been ruled out for Sunday’s game. Paye is the team’s starting left defensive end and Moore is the team’s starting nickel back.

Indianapolis tackle Braden Smith (knee), defensive end Tyquan Lewis (calf/wrist), center Ryan Kelly (neck), and cornerback Chris Lammons (knee) are all officially listed as questionable to play on Sunday. Kelly is the team’s starting center and Smith is the team’s starting right tackle. On defense, Lewis is listed as the team’s starting right defensive end and Lammons is the team’s backup nickel back.

Steelers vs. Colts Betting Trends

Pittsburgh is 6-2 ATS in their last 8 games against Indianapolis.

Pittsburgh is 3-1 ATS as a road favorite since the start of last season.

Indianapolis is 3-4 ATS as a home underdog since the start of last season.

Indianapolis is 2-4 ATS in their last 6 games overall.

Steelers vs. Colts Betting Prediction:

Through 3 games, the Steelers have one of the best defenses in the NFL. Pittsburgh is tied for 4th in opponent yards per play, 2nd in opponent points per play, 7th in sack percentage, tied for 6th in takeaways per game, and 3rd in opponent first downs per play. That unit should make things very difficult for the Indianapolis offense.

Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson is very talented, but he’s pretty raw as a passer. In 3 games of action this season, Richardson has a touchdown-pass-to-interception ratio of 3-6 a passer rating of 55.9, and a QBR of 50.2. Good quarterbacks have had trouble scoring against the Steelers’ defense this season. I think Anthony Richardson will have a long day at the office on Sunday. I’m taking the Steelers to win their 4th straight game and remain undefeated this weekend.

NFL Week 4 Steelers vs. Colts Prediction: PITTSBURGH STEELERS -2