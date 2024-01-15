Steelers vs. Bills NFL Wild Card Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The point spread for Monday afternoon’s Steelers vs. Bills matchup has danced between 9 and 10 in favor of Buffalo. Will Mike Tomlin’s team cash once again as an underdog? Or will the Bills throttle the Steelers in this NFL Wild Card matchup at 4:30 p.m. ET?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

153 Pittsburgh Steelers (+10) at 154 Buffalo Bills (-10); o/u 38.5

4:30 p.m. ET, Monday, January 15, 2024

Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park, New York

TV: CBS

Steelers vs. Bills: Public Bettors Backing Underdog on Monday

Our NFL Public Betting Information page indicates that 62% of public bettors are currently backing the Steelers when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Steelers will have Safety Minkah Fitzpatrick on Monday

Steelers S Minkah Fitzpatrick was removed from the Super Wild Card Weekend injury report and will play against the Bills. Fitzpatrick was a full participant in practice throughout the week before being removed from the injury report. He hasn’t played since Week 15. The star safety only played in 10 regular season games but still managed to rack up 64 tackles and three pass breakups. Getting him back is a big win for a defense that heads into the postseason with T.J. Watt.

Bills rule out WR Davis

Bills WR Gabe Davis (knee) has been ruled out for Super Wild Card Weekend against the Steelers. Davis was always a long shot to suit up against the Steelers after sustaining a knee injury in Week 18’s win against the Dolphins. Trent Sherfield and Khalil Shakir will likely see a spike in routes and possibly targets with Davis sidelined. Buffalo’s offense becoming one of the NFL’s run heaviest units means no one outside Stefon Diggs and possibly Dalton Kincaid will see meaningful looks in a snow game against Pittsburgh.

Steelers vs. Bills Betting Trends: Under Hot in Recent Meetings

The over/under has gone UNDER in 12 of Pittsburgh’s last 16 games against Buffalo

The total has gone UNDER in 7 of Buffalo’s last 10 games

The over/under has gone UNDER in 6 of Buffalo’s last 7 games at home

Steelers vs. Bills Prediction:

Take Pittsburgh. The Steelers are 11-4 against the spread in their last 15 games against the Bills overall and are 9-3 against the number in their last 12 road games. Pittsburgh has also covered in five of its last six games played in January.

On the other side, the Bills are just 2-5 against the spread in their last seven home games and have dropped seven out of their last 10 games at the betting window when listed as the favorite.

Steelers vs. Bills NFL Prediction: PITTSBURGH STEELERS +10