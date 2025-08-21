Steel Curtain Face-Off: Steelers vs Panthers Preview

Our Steelers vs Panthers preview dives into a classic preseason duel where preparation outweighs scoreboard drama. On August 21, the Pittsburgh Steelers (1–1) face off against a winless Carolina Panthers (0–2). With Pittsburgh favored by 5.5 points, both teams are chiefly focused on evaluation and depth. Yet these matchups shape rosters and rhythm heading into the regular season.

What to Watch:

For the Steelers, it’s about assessing depth behind a conservative offense missing its stars. Head coach Mike Tomlin is resting key names—Aaron Rodgers, D.K. Metcalf, T.J. Watt, and others won’t play. This opens meaningful reps for backups like Mason Rudolph, Skylar Thompson, and Logan Woodside. Carolina also sits out starters—including Bryce Young—and plans to showcase dual-threat QB Bryce Perkins alongside Jack Plummer.

Betting Odds:

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Steelers are 5.5-point favorite, while the total sits at 36.5.

Key Insight:

Preseason betting is as much about project evaluation as outcomes. Pittsburgh’s offensive line and QB backups are under scrutiny while Carolina leans on Plummer’s mobility to spark momentum—though both offenses have sputtered in recent tune-ups.

Betting Trends & Prediction:

Low scoring seems probable. The Panthers’ offense looked dormant—just −2 net yards over two reps—and Pittsburgh has held the edge vs. the spread historically in preseason.

Prediction: Steelers win and cover (by around 7), under 36.5 points expected.