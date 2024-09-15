Seahawks vs. Patriots NFL Prediction: Seattle is the Right Side

The Seattle Seahawks head to Foxborough to face the New England Patriots on Sunday when Week 2’s afternoon slate begins at 1:00 PM ET on FOX. Can the Seahawks cover the 3-point spread as road favorites? Keep reading for our Seahawks vs. Patriots betting prediction.

The Seattle Seahawks are 1-0 straight up and 0-1 against the spread this year. They beat Denver last week, and have yet to lose a game this season.

The New England Patriots are 1-0 straight up and 1-0 against the spread this season. They defeated Cincinnati last weekend, and are undefeated this year.

Seahawks vs. Patriots Matchup & Betting Odds

277 Seattle Seahawks (-3) at 278 New England Patriots (+3); o/u 38.5

1:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, September 15, 2024

Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, MA

TV: FOX

Seahawks vs. Patriots Public Betting Information

Our NFL Public Betting Information page indicates that 68% of public bettors are currently backing the Patriots when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Seattle Seahawks Daily Fantasy Spin

Seahawks tight end Pharaoh Brown (foot) and linebacker Uchenna Nwosu (knee) will miss Sunday’s road date with the Patriots.

Seattle starting right tackle George Fant (knee) and starting running back Kenneth Walker III (oblique) are both listed as doubtful to play on Sunday. Stone Forsythe should fill in for Fant and Zach Charbonnet should ascend to the #1 running back spot this weekend.

Seahawks starting linebackers Tyrel Dodson (shoulder) and Jerome Baker (hamstring) are both questionable for Sunday’s clash with the Patriots. Dodson recorded 10 total tackles against the Broncos last weekend.

New England Patriots Daily Fantasy Spin

New England offensive tackle Tyrone Wheatley Jr. (undisclosed) and guard Sidy Sow (ankle) have both been ruled out for Sunday’s inter-conference matchup with Seattle. Sow is listed as the team’s starting right guard. Reserve IOL Michael Jordan should fill in for him this weekend.

Patriots running back JaMycal Hasty (knee), safety Kyle Dugger (ankle), guard Layden Robinson (shoulder), and defensive end Deatrich Wise Jr. (shoulder) are all listed as questionable to play in Sunday’s contest. Wise had 54 total tackles and 4.5 sacks in 16 games of action for the Pats last season.

Seahawks vs. Patriots Betting Trends

Seattle is 4-1 ATS in their last 5 games against New England.

Seattle is 5-3-1 ATS as the road team since the start of last season.

New England is 4-7-1 ATS after a win since the start of the 2022 season.

New England is 4-11-1 ATS as the home team since the start of the 2022 season.

Seahawks vs. Patriots Betting Prediction:

The public is hammering the Patriots +3 as 68% of the public bets are on the Patriots as of this writing. I think that’s an overreaction to what happened in Week 1. The Pats beat the Bengals 16-10 last weekend in a game where Cincinnati was favored by 7.5 points. The Bengals are a notoriously slow-starting team, and the Patriots were fortunate to recover 2 fumbles in that game. I think they’ll have a tougher go of it against Seattle.

The Seahawks needed a second-half rally to beat the Broncos last weekend, but they got it by scoring 17 points in the second half. Seattle eventually won 26-20. One of the key plays in that game was a 30-yard touchdown reception by running back Zach Charbonnet in the opening seconds of the fourth quarter. With Kenneth Walker III likely out for this game with an oblique injury, Charbonnet figures to get the bulk of the backfield work. The 23-year-old out of UCLA averaged 4.3 yards per carry and 6.3 yards per catch last season. I think he’ll fill in for Walker quite capably, and the Seahawks will win this game by more than a field goal. I’m laying the points with Seattle.

NFL Week 2 Seahawks vs. Patriots Prediction: SEATTLE SEAHAWKS -3