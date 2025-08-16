Saturday NFL Preseason Week 2 Late Game Previews & Predictions

There are a slew of NFL preseason Week 2 games, which is why we’re dividing the slate into two parts. Read on for previews and predictions for all the late games on Saturday’s slate.

All odds courtesy of Bovada.lv

7:00PM ET: Chargers (-6) at Rams, o/u 38

Justin Herbert is finally set to take the field—his first-ever preseason action after five full NFL seasons—running a few series to feel out real-life pass rushers. This follows the cancellation of a joint practice this week due to mounting injuries for the Chargers, including Rashawn Slater and other starters. The Rams, meanwhile, remain in flux as Matthew Stafford battles back spasms, missing previous practice sessions and now slated for another workout before the game.

Prediction: Chargers have the edge with Herbert expected to show pocket comfort. The Rams’ QB uncertainty gives L.A. the momentum and scheme clarity here. Lean Chargers –6, and with cautious play and backups ahead of regular season, Under 38 feels like the smart floor.

7:00PM ET: Jets (+3.5) at Giants, o/u 39.5

The Jets are navigating a quarterback conundrum with Tyrod Taylor out for the rest of preseason following surgery. Justin Fields leads plainly, with untested Adrian Martinez and rookie Brady Cook as backups, though Cook should play after overcoming a minor ankle issue. Sauce Gardner also missed joint practice with calf soreness, albeit nothing serious.

On the Giants’ side, joint practices have been a defensive showcase—Brian Burns and Kayvon Thibodeaux have pressured steadily, while Giants QBs Russell Wilson, Jameis Winston, and Jaxson Dart connected on deep scoring plays.

Prediction: With the Jets thin under center and Giants showing flashes offensively, the edge tilts to New York’s home side. Lean Giants –3.5, and with defenses dialing it back before Week 1, expect a methodical pace—but maybe a flicker of offense—so I’m calling Under 39.5.

7:00PM ET: Bucs (-3) at Steelers, o/u 39

Tampa Bay is sitting Baker Mayfield despite his sharp showing in joint practice, choosing preservation over exposure. The Bucs offense has been humming without him though, with standout contributions from rookies like Emeka Egbuka and RB Sean Tucker earning praise.

The Steelers, by contrast, are shelving most of their stars again—Aaron Rodgers, T.J. Watt, Cam Heyward and others will sit this contest.

Prediction: With both teams leaning heavily on backup units and minimizing risk, this one will be scrappy. But the Bucs are deeper and more cohesive even without Mayfield. Take Bucs –3, and expect a low-output slog—Under 39.

7:00PM ET: Ravens (-1) at Cowboys, o/u 36.5

The Ravens are sending Cooper Rush—format crossover from the Cowboys—while resting starters Lamar Jackson, Derrick Henry, and Micah Parsons. Their secondary is thin now, too—sixth-round rookie corners Bilhal Kone and Robert Longerbeam are done for the season, thrusting undrafted hopefuls into roles.

On the Cowboys link, Jaydon Blue’s status is day-to-day after a foot/ankle bruise; he’s a game-time decision.

Prediction: With back-end shuffling and backup-led rotations, look for a controlled, low-scoring footprint. I lean Ravens –1, as Rush’s familiarity with the offense gives an edge. Expect Under 36.5 in this chess match.

9:30PM ET: Cardinals (+3.5) at Broncos, o/u 38

Denver and Arizona both opted to rest starters—this game is a full audition for backups. Bo Nix has energized Broncos camp with crisp distribution, while rookies and depth guys like Trey McBride ( Cardinals’ tight end) flashed early during joint practice. Broncos are also getting healthier on defense—a foot issue is sidelining OLB Nik Bonitto briefly, but he’s expected back near season’s start.

Prediction: These two units are playing chess for roster spots. I’ll lean Broncos –3.5 with Payton’s edge in evaluation schemes, but Under 38 is again the likely ceiling—young guys, situational snaps, and conservative scripting.