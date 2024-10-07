Saints vs. Chiefs NFL Prediction: Is New Orleans a Live Dog?

Week 5 in the NFL will wrap up at Arrowhead Stadium when the Chiefs host the Saints at 8:15 p.m. ET. With Kansas City laying 5.5 points, is New Orleans a live dog? Check out our Saints vs. Chiefs prediction.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

New Orleans Saints (+5.5) at Kansas City Chiefs (-5.5); o/u 43

Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, MO

8:15 p.m. ET, Monday, October 7, 2024

TV: ESPN

Saints vs. Chiefs Public Betting: Bettors Backing New Orleans

Our NFL Public Betting Information page indicates that 59% of public bettors are currently backing the Saints when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Saints most aggressive in pursuit of Adams?

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports the Saints have been the “most aggressive” team in trade talks surrounding Davante Adams. Per Tom Pelissero, Adams, who is currently sidelined with a hamstring injury, may not return in Week 6 but should be healthy by Week 7.

Pelissero also said other teams believe this situation is going to come to a head in the next one to two days. Adams played with Derek Carr in college and then again while on the Raiders after the Packers traded him to Vegas, making it a natural fit for the perenially win-now Saints. The Jets, of course, have interest as well. Their offense hasn’t exactly taken off under Aaron Rodgers and Garrett Wilson’s breakout has been stymied by extra defensive attention plus an uncreative scheme from Nathaniel Hackett. Adding Adams to the mix would reunite him with Aaron Rodgers and could unlock Wilson in the process. The Steelers and Ravens also came up as interested parties.

Rice to return this season?

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports the Chiefs remain hopeful that Rashee Rice (knee) can return this season, and miss only 6-8 weeks. Rice will undergo a procedure on Monday and hope to get a “final determination of Rice’s status” shortly after. Schefter states, “Nothing will be determined early next week at the earliest.” The Chiefs are clearly trying to explore all options with their star receiver after he suffered a devastating knee injury in Week 4’s win over the Chargers. He will undoubtedly miss an extended period of time, but even an eight week absence would put Rice on track to return some time around late-November/early-December.

Saints vs. Chiefs Betting Trends

New Orleans is 5-1 ATS in its last 6 games

The total has gone OVER in 4 of New Orleans’s last 5 games

Kansas City is 5-0 SU in its last 5 games at home

Kansas City is 5-0 SU in its last 5 games

Saints vs. Chiefs Prediction:

Take New Orleans. I’m good backing Kansas City as a short favorite but the Chiefs haven’t proven enough to lay nearly a touchdown to a Saints team that’s pissed. The Chiefs are an Isiah Likely toe, a Cincinnati defensive pass interference, a better play call from Atlanta and a healthier Chargers team away from being 0-4 instead of 4-0.

Granted, the Chiefs force opponents to be perfect. That’s what champions do. So if you’re not perfect, Kansas City will not relent. What I wrote above is taking nothing away from the Chiefs. Winners win. And the Chiefs are winners.

That said, the fact remains that the Chiefs have only played close games this season. They also lost Rice for the foreseeable future, which means Patrick Mahomes is back to throwing to Travis Kelce, who is a shell of his former self, and rookie Xavier Worthy. Kansas City has had worse, but the Chiefs also had Isiah Pacheco in their backfield. Now Pacheco is injured.

Under Dennis Allen, the Saints will have a sound defensive game plan tonight. I don’t trust Derek Carr to make plays, especially in the clutch. But I do trust that Klint Kubiak will draw up some creative plays to overcome some of the Chiefs’ aggressiveness on defense. The Saints will hang tonight.

Saints vs. Chiefs NFL Prediction: NEW ORLEANS SAINTS +5.5